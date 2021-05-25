Memorial Day is a time to honor the ultimate sacrifice

Since the birth of our nation, the men, and since WW-I, the women, of our nation have answered the call to service with our armed forces. Sometimes their role is to simply stand-guard, and at other times they are required to participate in armed conflict with our nation’s foes.
Any nation that chooses to stand on the world stage as a participant in world matters, or even to chart its own course in international diplomacy, must have the ability to enforce its diplomacy and to offer reasonable and effective defense against challengers, especially belligerent challengers.
Such has been life on this planet for thousands of years. In the life of most any nation, members of its population are expected to serve in many capacities, including in the armed forces.
For obvious reasons, not all are chosen, not all may serve. It is the young who make up the vast majority of the ranks of the military and naval forces of this nation and other nations of the world. Often, in times of strife, conscription is used to fill the ranks; however, equally abundant are volunteers for service.
Most find it an honorable service, and for some it becomes a career. It is sometimes mundane and lonely; but it is also exciting, fulfilling and full of companionship that can last a lifetime. However, there are times when it is a dangerous lifestyle where companionship often is intensified corresponding with the increased danger.
Most who serve in the armed forces are proud of their service and remain so for their lifetime. The primary responsibility of the men and women in our armed forces is to either prepare for war, or participate in war. It is the reason armies and navies exist.
The English philosopher, John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) once wrote, and I quote: “War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.”
This quote can be looked at with several viewpoints and interpretations, but for me, it simply describes the burden assumed by the American “soldier” (sailor, Marine, airman, etc.) through the years of time and service.
He, or she, doesn’t start wars, doesn’t make the rules of war, and cannot question the purpose of war. Others do that. The soldier fights them. It is the soldier who pays the price of war. It is the soldier who often returns traumatized in mind or body. It is our soldiers who lie, sometimes forgotten, strewn across foreign soils of nations they liberated, defended, or defeated. It is our soldiers whose bones are bleached in deep far-off jungle growth, or hot desert sands, or frozen mountain passes, or washed eternally on the floors of the oceans of the world, never to return to their homeland and loved ones. It is the soldier who bears the utmost burden of war. It is the soldier who perishes and it is the soldier who is sacrificed on a nation’s altar of war.
It is the soldier who lies in those marked and unmarked graves all across this earth who must be remembered and honored by all Americans every day, but especially on Memorial Day.
Even if it’s only a fleeting, abstract thought that simply reflects a quiet “Thank you,” or a deep, personal reflection of a close loved one, both have a meaning and convey an appreciation. Both are deserved by those who perished and by those who remember them most, the survivors of the fallen.
Remember the fallen and take a moment to thank them. Memorial Day is their day. Give them the honor they deserve.