Math Assessment

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.