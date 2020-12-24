Math Assessment

This paper compares the course materials and content of the Math Nation 7th Grade Mathematics workbooks (2019 edition) with those used in prior school years: Glencoe Math Course 2 (for the past four years) and SpringBoard Mathematics Course 2 (for at least the two years prior to Glencoe). I will first give some background on each course and company, then compare the workbooks at the unit/chapter level, and then compare the Math Nation and Glencoe workbooks in more detail.
The Math Nation 7th Grade Mathematics Volume 1 and 2 workbooks, totaling 580 pages, are published by Math Nation, formerly Algebra Nation www.algebranation.com), which is a collaboration between the University of Florida and Study Edge LLC (studyedge.com), a tutoring service in Gainesville, FL. The workbooks are described as an enhanced version of Open Up Resources 6-8 Math (openupresources.org), authored by Illustrative Mathematics (www.illustrativemathematics.org), which is a non-profit organization founded in 2011 at the University of Arizona. No individual authors are cited.
The Glencoe Math Course 2 Volume 1 and 2 workbooks, Common Core edition, totaling 1,313 pages, are published by McGraw-Hill Education (www.mheducation.com). Thirteen authors are listed by last name, without their organizations.
The SpringBoard Mathematics Course 2 workbook, totaling 432 pages, is published by CollegeBoard (springboard.collegeboard.org), known for its Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Twelve authors from 10 different states from organizations ranging from high schools to colleges are cited. In addition, 6 members of a product development team are acknowledged, plus 35 Research and Planning Advisors from schools in 16 states.
The workbooks from the above three organizations cover topics in the following order.
Unit/
Chapter Math Nation workbooks Glencoe workbooks SpringBoard workbook
1 Scale Drawings Ratios and Proportional Reasoning Number Systems
2 Introducing Proportional Relationships Percents Expressions and Equations
3 Measuring Circles Integers Ratio and Proportion
4 Proportional Relationships and Percentages Rational Numbers Geometry
5 Rational Number Arithmetic Expressions Probability
6 Expressions, Equations, and Inequalities Equations and Inequalities Statistics
7 Angles, Triangles, and Prisms Geometric Figures Personal Financial Literacy
8 Probability and Sampling Measure Figures
9 Putting It All Together Probability
10 Statistics
To provide a more detailed comparison of the content of the Math Nation workbooks, I reviewed them and found the following differences from the other two companies. Although there were some differences in the order of topics covered in the Glencoe and SpringBoard workbooks, their content and method of presentation were quite similar, and differed significantly from the Math Nation workbooks. In summary, the Math Nation workbooks differed from the other two as follows:
• No glossary with definitions of terms;
• No index;
• No listing or discussion of math properties, except for the distributive, commutative, and associative properties;
• No table of measures (length, volume, weight, and time) or units conversions;
• No listing of formulas for perimeter, area, and volume;
• Very few worked-out example problems.
The following compares the Math Nation and Glencoe workbooks in greater detail, first in the way the lessons are organized and second with specific examples. Unlike Glencoe, Math Nation’s method of instruction puts more emphasis on diagrams for explaining concepts and makes limited use of equations. Math Nation also makes much less use of math terminology and vocabulary, and provides no Glossary. Specific examples are given in six subject areas: math properties, percents, fractions, equations, statistics, and sampling. This is not meant to be comprehensive, only to compare the method of presentation and rigor for several specific topics.
Lesson Organization
The material within each Math Nation unit is organized very differently from that in the Glencoe chapters, as shown in the following table.
Math Nation workbooks Glencoe workbooks
Unit/Chapter Introductory sub-sections List of sections, lessons and check boxed items to be learned in each lesson - Essential Question
- Math in the Real World
- Vocabulary
- When Will You Use This?
- Are You Ready?
- Inquiry Lab
- Collaborate
- Analyze
Sub-sections within each Lesson - Warm-Up
- Exploration Activities [3 or 4]
- Exploration Extension
- Lesson Summary [wordy explanation
of lesson content with an explained
example problem]
- Cool Down
- Practice Problems - Essential Question
- Vocabulary
- Real-World Link
- Explanation of vocabulary terms
- Examples [3 or 4 worked problems]
- Guided Practice
- Higher Order Thinking
- Independent Practice
- Standardized Test Practice
- Common Core Review
Additional Sub-sections within each Unit/Chapter None - Inquiry Labs
- Problem-Solving Investigations
- 21st Century Career
Math Properties
In the Math Nation workbooks, the distributive property is introduced in Lesson 4 (p. 190) of Volume 1 Unit 4 Proportional Relationships and Percentages. It is also used in Lesson 18 (on pages 137, 139, and 141) of Volume 2 of Unit 6 Expressions, Equations, and Inequalities. The only reference to the commutative and associative properties, with the distributive property, are in Lessons 20 (page 145) and 22 (page 151) of Volume 2 Unit 6. These three properties are only defined using numbers, and not general algebraic expressions (as done by Glencoe) and none of the other properties is defined or used.
In the Glencoe workbooks, the math properties are defined in Volume 1 Chapter 3 Integers (on pages 203 and 205) and in the Glossary (on pages GL1, GL7 and GL13). In Volume 2, the properties are defined in Chapter 5 Expressions (on pages 368, 376 and 405) and on the same Glossary pages as in Volume 1. These properties are used extensively in the chapters and are summarized in the following table, which I had constructed to help students.
Property Expression Pages in Vol. 1 Pages in Vol. 2
Commutative Property of Addition a + b = b + a 205 368
Commutative Property of Multiplication a x b = b x a 205 368
Associative Property of Addition a + (b + c) = (a + b) + c 205 368
Associative Property of Multiplication a x (b x c) = (a x b) x c 205 368
Additive Identity a + 0 = a 205 368
Multiplicative Identity a x 1 = a 205 368
Multiplicative Property of Zero a x 0 = 0 GL13 368
Distributive Property a (b + c) = ab + ac GL7 376
Additive Inverse a + (-a) = a – a = 0 203, GL1 405, GL1
Multiplicative Inverse a x (1/a) = a/a = 1 GL13 GL13
It would have been better if Glencoe had defined all of the properties in one place, such as in a table, but at least they define and use all of the properties, unlike Math Nation.
Percents
Math Nation covers this in Lessons 6-9 of Volume 1 Unit 4 Proportional Relationships and Percentages. They make extensive use of tape diagrams (which Glencoe calls bar diagrams) and double number lines, with limited use of equations.
In the Glencoe workbooks, this is covered in Chapter 2. This is introduced with bar diagrams in the Inquiry Lab section (pages 99-102). The very useful method of the percent proportion (part / whole = % / 100%) is introduced in Lesson 3 (pages 121-128) and used in subsequent lessons.
Fractions
Math Nation covers this in a limited way in Volume 2 Unit 5 Rational Number Arithmetic. This does not include the definition or use of Least Common Denominator (LCD) or problems and examples of adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing fractions. Apparently, Math Nation assumes that these were adequately covered in Grade 6 math.
Glencoe covers this extensively in Volume 1 Chapter 4 Rational Numbers, defining LCD in Lesson 2 (page 272). There are separate lessons for adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing fractions and mixed numbers, and Lesson 7 covers units conversions, which are not covered by Math Nation.
Equations
This is covered in Math Nation Volume 2 Unit 6 in Lessons 2-6 (pages 76-95 using tape diagrams), Lessons 7-8 (pages 96-103, using balanced hanger diagrams), and Lessons 9-11 (pages 104-114) solving one-step and two-step equations algebraically without using any math terminology for properties such as the addition and subtraction properties of equations.
Glencoe in Volume 2 Chapter 6 introduces solving equations using bar diagrams in the Inquiry Lab section. This chapter covers one-step equations in Lessons 1-3 (pages 433-464) and two-step equations in another Inquiry Lab and Lessons 4-5 (pages 465-488). They use math terminology and properties with numerous example problems.
Statistics
Math Nation covers this in Volume 2 Unit 8 Probability and Sampling. The terms “mean” and “mean absolute deviation (MAD)” are introduced in Lesson 11 (pages 272-273), but there is no definition or procedure for calculating.
Mean is described and calculated by example in Lesson 3 (page 815) of Glencoe Volume 2 Chapter 10 Statistics. MAD is defined and calculated in Lesson 4 (page 829) of that same chapter.
Sampling
Math Nation uses box plots to display the distribution of data and compare populations in Lesson 18 (pages 308-314) of Volume 2 Unit 8, but does not describe how these are constructed or what each of the lines and points represents.
Glencoe covers box plots in Lesson 4 (pages 827-835) of Volume 2 Chapter 10, with a detailed description and numerical examples.
Physical Differences
The Glencoe workbooks are 8-1/2” wide x 11” high, and their pages are removable so that assigned homework problem pages can be submitted to the teacher for review and grading. The Math Nation workbooks are 11” wide x 8-1/2” high, and their pages are not designed to be removed. However the physical binding of the Math Nation workbooks will likely be a problem: in just a few hours of use by me, one of the pages has detached. I never had this problem with the Glencoe or Springboard workbooks, but knowing the rough treatment that the workbooks get from the students, I expect that the Math Nation workbooks will be coming apart after a few weeks of use.
Conclusion
I will be the first one to admit that I am old school when it comes to teaching (and learning) math, and that the Glencoe and SpringBoard courses are consistent with that experience and philosophy. I will add that of the two, I much preferred the Glencoe workbooks.
Although there is a growing trend that emphasizes online learning and course materials, paper books have the significant advantage of not requiring a personal computer and Internet access. So, I am a firm believer in the value of paper books, particularly for math and science. To me, online learning can effectively augment traditional paper materials and teacher instruction but should not be a substitute or the primary method of instruction.
Based on the above, my conclusion is that Math Nation’s course and materials, which were developed by a few small groups of people, are a significant deviation from proven, widely-used and well-established courses. The fundamental question to be answered with this new course is: will this improve the students’ learning, understanding and use of math to prepare them for future courses, standardized tests, and ultimately their lives and careers? We all hope that the answer is yes, but I have serious doubts.