Look at school sports as a preparation for adulthood

My son plays high school soccer. He and his teammates have been playing club soccer since they were kids and are accustomed to high-quality coaching. Their high school coach – a good guy – just doesn’t have it, and we’re concerned he may not be adequately preparing them for competition (or possible scholarships) on the next level. What can we do?
You may be right that the coach “doesn’t have it.” He could be totally out of his league at maximizing your son’s potential to be a star athlete.
This would not surprise me in the least because the job of public school coach isn’t exactly a fertile breeding ground for those lofty expectations. It is a thankless job. There is little glory in it, even if you win a lot. If you lose a lot, it’s a source of constant disappointment and parental abuse. It pays horribly relative to the hours you put into it. It comes with insufficient formal training. You have to pamper the best players. It takes you away from your family. And to top it all off, it isn’t even your full time job. You’re hired to be a teacher first, a coach second.
It’s surprising that anyone wants to do it at all, much less someone who has the special talents you are demanding. People who possess those qualities are probably induced into more lucrative positions than “geography teacher/JV soccer coach.”
The job can be so difficult, in fact, that in many schools coaches can’t be found to cover the sports. In others they are appointed to their posts or take the positions reluctantly. So it’s possible that your son’s coach would agree with your criticisms of him. He might not even want the job!
Despite all this, most coaches somehow manage to do wonderful work. They balance home, classroom, and sports without mental breakdowns. Many seem to have endless energy for what they do because they love the sport, enjoy helping kids, and thrive on competition.
What I suggest, then, is that you amend your expectations. See school sports from a different perspective. Let’s start with what you look for in a good coach. A wish list might include:
- instills good character
- is fair
- teaches good sportsmanship
- has integrity
- ensures that academics come first
- stresses the fundamentals
- believes winning isn’t everything
- challenges kids to work harder, focus better, and persevere
- teaches players to overcome adversity
- helps build school spirit
- emphasizes the importance of team play
Somewhere way down on the list would be “gets my child a college scholarship.”
One benefit of these “softer” skills is that any coach can exhibit them, even if he or she wouldn’t otherwise rise to the elite level of club soccer standards. You say your coach is a “good guy,” so I suspect he has a number of positive qualities you’re overlooking.
Of course if the coach is screwing up the things on that list, you have every right to complain. Sports – at least within public schools – aren’t about the game itself. If all your child learns through soccer is what he can use when he’s on the field, then its value is ephemeral.
We don’t fund school sports to prepare children for college or professional athletics. We fund them to prepare students for life. Adulthood – not collegiate soccer – is the “next level” you should be most concerned with.
It may be difficult to see the importance of this if you have swallowed the world’s line that success comes through money, fame, or power. If that’s what you believe, your child’s physical superiority through sports (or mental superiority through academics) will take on an outsized importance in his development.
So instead of focusing on what you feel the coach isn’t doing in the way of your child’s athletic achievement, focus on what he is doing regarding your child’s values.
If we spend at least as much time worrying about the care and exercise of our children’s character as we do their brains and bodies, the future they face won’t seem nearly as troubling.
If you say the coach lacks integrity, fairness, or sportsmanship, you’ll get a much more sympathetic hearing from me.
If you insist on a coach, however, who is more concerned with propelling your child’s career than his character, you should first consider the consequences of getting exactly what you wish for.