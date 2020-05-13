Letters to the Editor

Too many opinions
Many, even too many, opinions are being generated since the coming of COVID-19. Friends, relatives, acquaintances, entrepreneurs, union leaders, governmental bureaucrats, health elitists, you name it, all have something to say. However has their really been proffered “the” solution to our pandemic? Opinions from the president, governors, mayors, Home Associations, all for most part seek justification through their promulgated solutions via their edicts, regulations, commands, what have you, and the listening public falls in line behind one or more of the offings, and it becomes for them either black or white, a philosophy that says, we are right, you are wrong! Division has raised its ugly head, and no one person or group will stop and really listen to another. This falling away from what should be a reasonable and sensible approach to a crisis that affects us all, represents a grievous loss to us as people, and should it continue, and it does appear to have a life of its own, we will not only have to adjust to livability standards unheard of in a modern society, but which threatens our very existence as an open, free and caring America. Can we survive COVID-19? I really do not know.
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Isle of Palms
Salute parents
Saluting our well-deserved first line responders. What about the parents?
Without a doubt these are trying times. Every day we hear about, talk about and honor first line responders. I personally agree and support this but I would like to add to these first-time responders the parents.
In most situations the parents don’t have a choice about the role they must perform, (Example: The parents trying their best to teach third grade math but could have difficulty even trying to spell third grade math.) The parents must wake up each day during this crisis (they get no days off) and must be ready to perform their duties. The parents will not see their faces on TV, or hear their names on the news for doing a good job. There will be no thank you or parade for them, but we cannot do it with out them. America, we will get through these tough times because tough time are not new. But let’s take a few minutes to remember that if we all do a little, then together, we can do a lot. This includes parents.
My message to all parents: Remember you’re very important, don’t stop doing what you are doing, you are making a difference, we need you and we appreciate you. Please stay safe.
Wendell J. Rodgers
Mount Pleasant
Retired School of Education the Citadel
Candidates & shorter campaigns
I am amazed that anyone would run for the President of the United States, but I am thankful we have citizens who want to and feel they can make a difference. The concern I raise is the process they have to “endure” to be a candidate. They give up 1.5-2 years of their personal lives with the meet-and-greet portion of the process − this seems very unfair to me.
As a country, I feel the entire process needs to be shortened to perhaps a maximum of six months. This would allow prospective candidates more personal time, reduce the overload the public experiences from all the campaigns, and allow our government to attend to its basic work.
Perhaps some organizations or the national parties can work on this.
Denny Ciganovic
Mount Pleasant