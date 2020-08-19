Letters to the Editor

Mount Pleasant Way
I totally support the Town of Mount Pleasant to plan, design and construct Mount Pleasant Way. The quality of life in our town is exceptional but the inter-connectivity... especially for walkers and bikers is lacking.
I am an avid biker and a member of the Coastal Cyclists. Our members realize the extreme safety challenges of riding on our public roads in Mount Pleasant. We need your support to improve this critical safety issue... we have lost too many already.
I have intentionally taken vacations to some of America’s premiere bike-friendly cities since I have retired like Tucson, Scottsdale, Sarasota, Cape Coral/Fort Myers during the gray months of February not only to escape the cold but to benchmark the work these cities have done to build dedicated bike ways and install bike lanes in their streets so their residents and children can safely ride around their community... they have ingeniously connected schools, recreation areas and points of interest in their communities that have made a huge difference in the quality of life in their cities.
When you visit these cities, you realize how behind the 8-Ball we are here in the Lowcountry... and how many lost opportunities there have been to have included bike lanes in our new roads... Hungry Neck and Billy Swails and to change our ordinance to require the developers to build the larger roads in the new developments to include a bike lane.
The Mount Pleasant Way project finally starts to move our community in that direction and provides a significant benefit not only for our residents but for all the tourist that visit and stay here.
The Town and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) have built many beautiful parks to serve our community. I am proud that you collaborated with CCPRC and purchased land along Rifle Range Road together to develop in the future. CCPRC has also purchased land in at Laurel Hill and Awendaw that would better serve North Mount Pleasant when developed than additional land at Carolina Park.
The Town has successfully negotiated with the developers for Belle Hall and Park West to proffer land for a park to serve these huge Planned Unit Development (PUDs)... and the Town has just developed a huge Recreational area near Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Carolina Park.
I would hope that the Town’s elected members and town staff would replicate the Town’s successful efforts with these other major PUDs to negotiate with the developer of Carolina Park to proffer land if additional park space is required to serve that large PUD. Please do not sacrifice Mount Pleasant Way capital project that will serve the entire community and allow safe access across our great town and to the Sea Islands and downtown to serve a narrow part of the community to purchase a very costly parcel of land at Carolina Park.
The many active members of the Coastal Cyclist community share my concerns, thank you for the work you do to continually improve our community.
William Lewis
Captain, CEC, US Navy (Ret.)
Mount Pleasant
IOP Parking
I am writing to add my perspective to the “money grab” by Isle of Palms to start charging for parking on Palm Boulevard.
I am a small contractor and after working on the island, I occasionally enjoy going to the beach. It doesn’t sit right that after working to help people on the island, they turn around and charge me to park.
What if my fellow plumbers, electricians, etc., share my view and decide they are going to boycott the island for 14 days? Need help? Don’t call us!
But a bigger issue for me is that the Isle of Palms government is going to charge for parking on a state road. It is my understanding that the state, for inexplicable reason, will allow them to do this in exchange for the Isle of Palms making improvements to the berm. This has not happened yet.
Since it is the responsibility of the state to maintain Palm Boulevard, what this deal really amounts to is all state taxpayers subsidizing the Isle of Palms in a scheme that amounts to double taxation (including a parking fee) for anyone who is not an island resident. This makes no sense, and it is my hope a lawsuit will bring an end to this taxpayer subsidized money grab.
Timothy Truesdell
Mount Pleasant
Highway 41
Thank you Suzannah Smith Miles, an iconic Lowcountry historian, for an eloquent, competent and complete history of the property that now contains the almost 200-year-old Phillips Community. It is a shame that the same cannot be said about those who contributed to its continuous destruction in the name of progress that is marked by years of feckless planning and zoning rulings and greedy developers. It seems that no one ever thought much about an almost 200-year-old rinky dinky road called Highway 41 that eventually ended up with a rinky dinky bridge over the Wando River. No one ever thought about the cries from the ancestors of slaves, who comprised the Phillips Community for almost 200 years, when their property was violated the first time for the “Ferry Road” that became Highway 41, as it divided the community on both sides of the road. It seems that everyone, for the next almost 100 years, only thought about all that acreage off of Highway 41 and money—always follow the money— be it development monies and property taxes. No one ever thought about the Phillips Community except when it became an impediment in the last 30 or 40 years. Even then, plans were being drawn up that now amount to thousands of homes and attendant population and traffic but they NEVER considered anything but the current rinky dinky road as the future connection to anything except the existing Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant; the fact that the Phillips Community was exactly where it should have been built was just ignored. Well the houses are almost all there, the traffic is horrific and everyone, meaning the Mount Pleasant and Charleston County politicos, are now remembering that community, and making excuses why it is Phillips’ problem to deal with. They have decided, as their past politicos did, that continued and expanded ramming (that is the word) it through this community is the only way. The thousands of residents, who live and create traffic and caused the problems on Highway 41, now vote and, rightfully, are not interested in any alternate road through their communities so now EVERYONE cares about the future of Highway 41. Politicos, who count votes, say that expanding the current road through the Phillips Community is truly the best for the community and the surrounding area, and no homes will be displaced; truly sad and hypocritical considering the fact that none of our esteemed politicos live there are not going to be affected by a five-lane highway.
Ms. Miles says it all, “It will rip another hole in the Lowcountry’s soul, a wound that can never be healed”. The expansion prompts another saying: “Build and they will come.” Remember the approved multi-thousands of homes in Cainhoy. It is only a matter of time before a five-lane Highway 41 becomes as obsolete as the rinky dinky road no one cared about.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant
