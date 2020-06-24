Letters to the Editor

Alzheimer’s

It is the most expensive disease in our country. And no. It is not cancer

In spite of recent appropriations and research, we still need new medical breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s. All experts believe that without those breakthroughs the number of cases of Alzheimer’s will triple by the year 2050, an impact of approximately $1 trillion.

These are additional facts of this disease:

Over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is the only one of the top 10 causes of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.

My dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when he was 69. This will be my third Fathers’ Day without him. Before he passed away after fighting the disease for 16 years, he did not know any of his children, did not not remember my mom who he was married to for 50 years, and had trouble with doing simple things like being able to eat. This could be your father, your mother, or any other member of your family and it could be you! It is very important for you to contact your elected representative in Washington to let them know that this needs to be a budget and a policy priority. This will not have a negative impact on the federal budget in the long run. It will ultimately be a cost savings. This is the most expensive disease in the country based on care dollars but that does not include loss to the economy from caregivers who must quit their jobs to care for a family member and individuals who are no longer able to be contributing members of society. There is no price that can be put on the heartache that every family endures that is impacted by this disease.

Please take a few moments to make a call or to send a letter to congressman Joe Cunningham to let them know how important this is. Contact Alz.org if you need additional information. I would sincerely appreciate your efforts and I know that my dad would too.

Cheryll Woods-Flowers

Mount Pleasant

The Disinherited

The moment has come.

The serenity of silence broken,

it’s time to hear to the voices in

protest against police brutality

and systemic racial injustice.

The disinherited are speaking out

with fists raised against a system

whose scales have long been tilted

in discrimination against them.

Like vagrants who are left to gather

the spoils left by others. Spoils of a social

disorder that favors the few at the expense

of the many. Leaving open wounds of

injustice inflicted on the minority.

Open wounds of injustice fester over time

and inequality leads to instability.

Cities are burning, crowds are massing,

voices are raised in anger calling for a system

of justice that is parceled out equally.

Hear these words, “we are endowed with certain

unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty

and the pursuit of happiness” is not for a few

but for all for all.

It’s time to right the wrongs of inequality,

to rebalance the scales of social justice.

For the sins of injustice demand atonement.

Gary McGee

Mount Pleasant

