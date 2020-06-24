Letters to the Editor

Alzheimer’s
It is the most expensive disease in our country. And no. It is not cancer
In spite of recent appropriations and research, we still need new medical breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s. All experts believe that without those breakthroughs the number of cases of Alzheimer’s will triple by the year 2050, an impact of approximately $1 trillion.
These are additional facts of this disease:
Over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is the only one of the top 10 causes of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.
My dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when he was 69. This will be my third Fathers’ Day without him. Before he passed away after fighting the disease for 16 years, he did not know any of his children, did not not remember my mom who he was married to for 50 years, and had trouble with doing simple things like being able to eat. This could be your father, your mother, or any other member of your family and it could be you! It is very important for you to contact your elected representative in Washington to let them know that this needs to be a budget and a policy priority. This will not have a negative impact on the federal budget in the long run. It will ultimately be a cost savings. This is the most expensive disease in the country based on care dollars but that does not include loss to the economy from caregivers who must quit their jobs to care for a family member and individuals who are no longer able to be contributing members of society. There is no price that can be put on the heartache that every family endures that is impacted by this disease.
Please take a few moments to make a call or to send a letter to congressman Joe Cunningham to let them know how important this is. Contact Alz.org if you need additional information. I would sincerely appreciate your efforts and I know that my dad would too.
Cheryll Woods-Flowers
Mount Pleasant
The Disinherited
The moment has come.
The serenity of silence broken,
it’s time to hear to the voices in
protest against police brutality
and systemic racial injustice.
The disinherited are speaking out
with fists raised against a system
whose scales have long been tilted
in discrimination against them.
Like vagrants who are left to gather
the spoils left by others. Spoils of a social
disorder that favors the few at the expense
of the many. Leaving open wounds of
injustice inflicted on the minority.
Open wounds of injustice fester over time
and inequality leads to instability.
Cities are burning, crowds are massing,
voices are raised in anger calling for a system
of justice that is parceled out equally.
Hear these words, “we are endowed with certain
unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty
and the pursuit of happiness” is not for a few
but for all for all.
It’s time to right the wrongs of inequality,
to rebalance the scales of social justice.
For the sins of injustice demand atonement.
Gary McGee
Mount Pleasant