Letters to the Editor

Highway 41
The solution to traffic problems on Hwy 41 in Mount Pleasant has been an issue for some time due to rapid development in this area. Recently, Charleston County Council received a staff recommendation that selected Alternative 1 as the best solution to the traffic problem. This plan will severely impact the historic African American Phillips Community. This plan provides for four lanes and a center turn lane. On the other hand, Alternative 7A would provide the same traffic relief with a route around the Phillips community.
The Phillips Community was settled in the 1870s by formerly enslaved people, who in order to form their own community, collectively purchased the land they had once worked. Their descendants have since called it home for several generations. Highway 41 was built through the Phillips Community in the 1950s without consideration of the historic value of this community. These residents did not create this traffic problem and should not have to bear the pain that Alternative 1 will cause.
Charleston County Council may soon vote to approve one of these two plans. Save Shem Creek Corp is enthusiastically joining the Coastal Conservation League, The Preservation Society of Charleston and other groups and individuals in urging Charleston County Council to reject Alternative 1. An historic and tight knit community needs our support to prevent the implementation of such a destructive proposal.
Jimmy Bagwell
Chairman of Save Shem Creek Corporation
Mount Pleasant
Letter response
On Sept. 30 you published a letter from Mr. Kim Bradford. He initially claims that “...masks and social distancing has [sic] very little to do with preventing the virus... despite the news media messaging.”
Then the letter says nothing else about masks or social distancing. The letter quotes various statistics, none of them relevant to the initial opinion stated.
The letter instead mentions that “shutting down the economy... is such a shame...”
Whether this is true or not, it is not at all the same thing as a mandate to wear masks.
Various doctors, scientists, and healthcare organizations have proven decisively that wearing a mask has a 70% rate of success in preventing the spread of airborne disease (as well as a 30% chance of preventing the mask-wearer from catching an airborne disease). Wearing a mask is a better economic alternative than shutting down businesses, so we should be happy that our leadership has gone this route.
I respect the right of anyone to voice their opinion. Mr. Bradford’s letter did nothing to illuminate the discussion — it only causes more confusion.
Kenneth Wilson
Mount Pleasant