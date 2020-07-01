Letters to the Editor

Trash pickup
I know times are changing, and automation is the future, but I wanted to make a shout-out to the men who worked the Glenlake subdivision for trash pickup. They were good guys who we could count on week to week. I hope they are employed in another capacity with the Town of Mount Pleasant. Workers such as these men are people we need to keep.
Thank you for your many years of service, stay safe and healthy.
George Arlet
Mount Pleasant
Rewrite history
It’s important that we rewrite history to remove any evidence of slavery or dissension in our country’s past.
The 13 stripes on our flag represent the 13 original colonies. Four of them were slave states and their stripes should be removed immediately.
Of the present 50 states, 13 were members of the Confederacy. Obviously, their stars should be removed from the flag.
Then we could proudly display our flag with 37 stars and nine stripes and no one would feel we were honoring a tradition of slavery.
Once that is complete, we can go on removing statues and memorials to those who turned out to be on the wrong side of history.
Eric Herzlich
Mount Pleasant
BBQ bugs
COVID-19 heralds some good news for this Independence Day. We won’t be facing heavy traffic. And, the scarcity of meat will keep our outdoor grills safe.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by develop-ing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing com-pounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
On this Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry, which exposes its workers to COVID infection. And, let’s stay away from both the COVID and the barbecue bugs!
Eric McCall
Charleston
Double whammy
Have you been reading the newspapers, watching TV, following online commentaries and opinions by third parties? This chapter in our country’s history is facing a double whammy: COVID-19 virus and what may be even more troubling, the riots, protesters without cause, violence, burning, looting, anarchy and hateful attitudes in general. There seems to be a hesitancy on the part of our leaders to initiate actions to curtail these causeless protests; and we are witnessing a growing support to the removal of many and any statutes. Without really any thought given to the meaning of the actors cause, and even more ridiculous calling for the defunding of the police, which could only result in an unsafe country, with loss of life and property. It seems that the social media and leaders are all ready to proffer the call to shut down the protests, but there is a lack of any positive action on their part that might improve the present state of affairs. Answers and action needed!
Dennis J. Donahue
Isle of Palms