Letters to the Editor

Distracted driving
On July 31, as I stopped on Mathis Ferry while a dad and his son waited to cross, seven cars from the other direction did not and continued to just keep coming. My point, in each car I could see the person on the cell phone! I suggested to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, to continue their effort of tickets, just sit by a crosswalk and watch what happens. Safety First
Pat Waters
Mount Pleasant
Strap-Hanger
I learned early on in my 28-year Navy career that you watch for certain people that grab on to somebody else’s coattails to get further along on the ride than they would be able to get there by themselves. We called them strap-hangers. Their other more accurate name is ‘parasite.’ I suspect that there are ample examples of such behavior throughout society. They would find a host and stay with them until they were either dumped by the host or the host met a dead end themselves. Then they would have to find another host and they usually did. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina’s senior senator is such a strap-hanger. He was closely attached to Senator John McCain for years, seemingly a close friend. He traveled extensively with Senator McCain and rarely missed a photo opportunity with the American Hero. Once Senator McCain passed away in 2018, the slippery Graham firmly attached himself to the current President of the United States (POTUS), a five time draft dodger who mocked Senator McCain’s military service and his 5 ½ years of brutal imprisonment as a POW after being shot down while flying his A-4E Skyhawk on a bombing run over North Vietnam. The serial draft dodger said “I like people who weren’t captured.” Yet, Graham quickly embraced the POTUS and became his number 1 fan and great golfing partner. SC needs more honest and genuine American Heroes like John McCain and less faux Lindsey Grahams.
Ivan Lund
Mount Pleasant
Needed funding
Praise to the good news as per your article, “U.S. Attorney’s Office announced $500,000 award to provide housing to victims of human trafficking”. Funding much needed and deserved. Fighting sexual abuse and exploitation is a cause near and dear to my soul. Years ago, I attended a panel discussion that included local law enforcement (who were commended for their work), and advocates at Ashley River Baptist Church in West Ashley on this issue. It was heartbreaking and compelling to hear of the evil in our midst and in the world. Charleston, unbeknownst to me, is also a hotspot for human sex trafficking – as are all if not most tourist areas. Especially those which are coastal vacation destinations. As often happens – cruelty and criminal activity are in plain sight.
The time is now, and it is long overdue, for all abuse to stop and to be brought to light out of the shadows. Every single human on this planet, especially our most vulnerable, deserve to live in safety, peace, and dignity. And every single one of us needs to be that person that affords others this opportunity through our life choices, our character, and our actions. Morality and personal ethics should not be the casualty of our freedom to do as we please harming others in the process. Thank you to our administration for standing up, acknowledging and supporting this critical need. And having the integrity and courage to say: “Enough is enough.”
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston, SC
IOP Parking
It is disheartening that more than a few day tripper/beach goers have accused Isle of Palms of mean spiritedness in consequence of recent, Covid-related public parking ordinances. The attacks are in large part unwarranted.
Assertions that parking has been unjustly reduced by 50% are both inaccurate and out of context, as confirmed by the State’s Beach Management Plan and SC Code 5-7-30. True, parking in one lot has been temporarily reduced by 50%. However, the larger, more convenient regional beach park remains wide open. Parking on Isle of Palms’ dangerously occluded main thoroughfare has been restricted for thirty days while, inter alia, potential hazard remedies are studied. Meanwhile, Isle of Palms continues to provide parking on both sides of beach-adjacent Ocean Boulevard from 10th to 14th avenues. Additionally, there are numerous public, business and privately owned parking spaces offered around the island.
Most notably, and it deserves amplification: even as temporarily restricted, Isle of Palms provides eight times the pathways required by law for beach access (free — paid by Isle of Palms taxpayers) and approximately 7.5 times the minimum required number of public parking spaces to provide full and complete public access.
Day trippers wrongfully argue that “free” beach parking is their “entitlement” or an inalienable “right.” In essence, they opine that island taxpayers should pay for their perceived privilege. The beaches are unquestionably free, but complimentary parking for all is to be distinguished. Perhaps angry day trippers should consider buying property on Isle of Palms or otherwise using Uber or similar services for arrival and departure. If they were to do so, they would have unfettered use of 56 free and more convenient beach access points without the hassle of being bound to one or two as coveted parking space opportunity presented itself. It is also significant that Isle of Palms has been pleading for years that Mount Pleasant provide bus service for day trippers. All requests for consideration have been rejected, for obvious reasons.
While islanders sympathize with the frustrations expressed, we would ask that our valued neighbors consider educating themselves as to the facts and law, being thoughtful, reasonably patient, respectful and above all safe. And, as a plea to focus on the positive, it is worth repeating Isle of Palms Mayor Carroll’s assurance that there is and shall remain free access to our beautiful beach and ample space thereon, particularly during low and intermediate tides, provided the public must be conscientious and considerate. Otherwise, the irresponsible acts of a minority, in conjunction with the Coronavirus, will continue to adversely impact on us all.
Finally, it is important to recall: Years ago, the Lowcountry was afforded the opportunity and urged by local beach representatives to purchase at a significantly reduced price up to 1,000 acres of land on the northeastern end of Isle of Palms, to be dedicated as a park that would have accommodated all beach parking and much more. The proposal would have been particularly advantageous to Mount Pleasant beach goers. Isle of Palms supported the proposal. For reasons that remain obtuse, Mt. Pleasant did not. The opportunity has been irretrievably lost.
Doug Truslow
Isle of Palms
Appreciation
I would like to say how much I appreciate this newspaper. It is so helpful in keeping the community together during the Covid crisis. I especially like David Emch’s column. He is so even handed in his approach to addiction. He is very kind, thoughtful and gives hope to families with loved ones affected by addiction. Thank you for bringing us the local news. Great job!
Nan Fetters
Mount Pleasant