Letters to the Editor

Opioid Crisis
Thank you for the timely and meaningful commentary, Opioid Crisis: In an Instance. Especially now – in a season of added stress, economic uncertainty, health concerns, and indeed crises on many levels, it is ever more important for self-care. The roots of the opioid crisis are deep and insidious. But, we can all do our part by advocating for alternative treatments, support for those in need, and being merciful to those suffering instead of judgmental and dismissive.
As someone who was injured over three and half years ago, I am a staunch advocate for those living in chronic pain, one of the precursors to becoming drug dependent. For anyone who has traveled this brutal, excruciating, and yes, courageous journey, riding the broken down “pain train” of our health care system leaves few options and tragically drops most of us off on the last platform called “pain management.” Simply, a merry-go-round of being medicated to manage pain. And most often with opioids. Fortunately, I was able to not become drug dependent even though all other means of traditional treatment and procedures including physical therapy and epidural nerve blocks have been exhausted. I’ve also done acupuncture sessions, cannabidiol oils (cbd), every herb, tincture, and dietary regimen imagined. I’ve had miraculous healings – and the miracles were short lived. But the true miracle is that I still have faith, hope, and love.
I testified to the South Carolina State legislature on the opioid crisis and just as in real life – there was a strong sense of lack of support, not only for me, but for the cause in general. I have always cared. Even before I was personally injured. In fact, I have been a caregiver to family, have volunteered in the prison system, at an overseas orphanage, at youth camps, and worked in a group home for abused girls because “I care.”
Let’s have a renewed hope and urgency for the suffering. Especially in this season of unprecedented unrest and turmoil. We are all worthy of care. Of mercy. And of justice. And that includes the very basic right to health care and not only health care but quality care for all.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston, SC