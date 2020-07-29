Letters to the Editor

71 acres
Let’s create a Creative Enterprise Zone in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant has an opportunity to purchase up to 71 acres of land in northern Mount Pleasant. While that’s a big piece to bite off, it’s an opportunity that should not be missed. With effort and planning, our town government could leverage local and regional resources to guide what happens in that space.
Included in the plan should be a Creative Enterprise Zone where our town’s varied cultural assets are celebrated and supported. The zone could include a community arts and heritage complex that celebrates our heritage by providing facilities for creating, displaying, interpreting, and performing the arts. A professional film studio could build upon an already existing local industry. Tourism and arts-related businesses would directly benefit. A combination of public and private funding could create an iconic asset that puts the best of our creative energy on display.
At this time of division, uncertainty, and fear, our town needs an exciting, visionary project to bring our neighbors and neighborhoods together. Establishing a Creative Enterprise Zone could be a positive, progressive project that provides balance amid the inevitable flood of new homes, roads, and businesses still to come.
Last week, the Moultrie News published my letter to the editor. It was about, in part, my anger related to the IOP parking restrictions. I originally submitted to the editor, Cecilia Brown, an 1100 word tome. She contacted me and informed me that a typical letter is about 300-500 words. Embarrassed by my ignorance, I apologized and offered that she disregard my submission. Instead, she expertly edited my piece down to a reasonable length. But her real genius shone when she placed my letter immediately after a similarly angry letter written by...An IOP resident. The lesson embedded within the juxtaposition was not lost on me. Anger can make us feel like enemies when we clearly are not. Well done, Ms. Brown! I will now retire from letter writing.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants public schools' opening to be delayed until Sept. 8, when students would have the option of in-school education five days a week or of stay-at-home online-only computer virtual education.
If so, is it possible to safely accommodate all Charleston County students who want in-classroom instruction? CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy indicated in The Post and Courier that a typical elementary school classroom could safely hold 20-24 students, whereas a typical high school classroom could safely hold only 16 students.
Fortunately, CCSD is located in "The Holy City" where there are three churches for every public school. Since most church classrooms are not ordinarily used during public school hours, why not rent suitable nearby church classrooms to accommodate excess students for whom there is not space at their old school buildings?
Attendees would be divided according to bus routes, with the possibility of flipping schools for the winter semester, depending on coronavirus activity. This would involve more buses and more drivers, and might even mean staggered school starting times. Pre-packaged meals could be prepared at regular schools, and transported to the students. The cost of minor, but necessary building improvements would be paid by the district, with the understanding that this is seen as a fall and possibly a winter arrangement. Teachers would submit their top three location choices from a master list of locations, grades and subjects to be taught. Teacher selection by administrators would be based on seniority and other named relevant factors. Let's try this solution!
Since passing the new parking restrictions on Isle of Palms, there have been TV reports, a column in Post and Courier and a letter in the Moultrie News critical of efforts to protect the people who live there when "It is everybody's God given right to use the beach whereever and whenever they feel like it." I felt the same. Until this year when people swarmed in such numbers, it made me uncomfortable to leave my house Envision this: cars parked three-deep on the strip in front of your house, folks walking on top of your shrubbery to get into your yard so they can urinate on your bushes in full view of your front window, hundreds (no exaggeration) of people streaming past your house without the courtesy of a cover-up − I'm so tired of looking at men with no shirts and girls in bikinis with their bottoms on display. Add to this mix, a fourth of these folks bring their dogs which also relieve themselves on my shrubbery and flowers.
The letter writer in the Moultrie News last week was controlling his anger with directives to "Breathe, Breathe." I feel so swamped in my own yard that if feels unsafe to take a deep breath. He then said that he feared IOP restrictions would "divert so many beachgoers to Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach that those municipalities would become inundated and enact similar parking restrictions." From where I sit, that is an admission that Isle of Palms is so overrun that two islands cannot hold all the people we are expected to host every day.
I do not think your rights extend to the point that I am deprived of mine.
