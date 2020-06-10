Letters to the Editor

Stay at home
With the current stats showing increases of COVID-19 cases at their highest point, why would our governor allow people to lift the quarantine “stay at home” sanctions that must be observed to reduce and finally eliminate the coronavirus?
Melvyn Smith
Mount Pleasant
Call to end the National Anthem at sporting events
Like most of us, I love this country. When the national anthem plays, I stand, remove my hat, and put my hand over my heart. This is not out of respect for the flag or even the United States. It is out of respect for all who have fallen to keep the dream that is the United States alive.
It is my belief that this is what Drew Brees meant during his interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, June 3 when he said that he wouldn’t be in favor of players taking a knee during the national anthem. Unlike Drew, I respect the right of anyone to protest anywhere they like if it doesn’t endanger others or destroy property. However, we do not go to sporting events to experience protests. We go to be entertained. To forget about the outside world for a couple of hours.
The tradition of playing the Star Spangled Banner at sporting events began during World War I, Sept. 5, 1918 to be exact, after 100,000 U.S. soldiers (yes…100,000) died after one-and-a-half years of fighting to protect our way of life. Believe it or not, this was even before the song officially became our national anthem in 1931.
Back then, the crowds were as not as diverse as they are today. In fact, I would be willing to bet that everyone in the seats during the Great War were American citizens. Playing the Star Spangled Banner during the 7th inning stretch of Game 1 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs certainly made more sense then than it does in our current modern era.
As a caucasian male, I can only try to empathize with what African Americans in this nation have endured. The systemic racism in our institutions are real and like most of us, I was horrified to see George Floyd breathe his last dying breath on video. I am committed to bringing forth the changes necessary to make things right for African Americans and have stood with them side by side during these past days’ peaceful protests. I am committed to teaching my children that all men are created equal and thus deserve equal treatment under the law, equal access to the basic human right of healthcare and a decent education along with all of the other injustices this community faces.
It is my view that politics and patriotism should play no part at an entertainment event where I am a paying customer. Some ask, then, where else can those that face or, speak for those who face, injustice protest in front of such a massive audience? Where else can we get the word out so much more efficiently than in front of as large and as diverse a crowd attending the likes of a Clemson-USC game? Well, we are seeing it right now. In high definition on our television sets every night for the past week and a half. This is how real change starts.
Bill Joy
Mount Pleasant