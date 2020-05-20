Letters to the Editor

Celebrating Alhambra Garden Club
Sixty-five years ago, Alhambra Garden Club was founded in Mount Pleasant. It became federated with the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., as part of the South Atlantic Region of the National Garden Club, Inc. in 1956. It is an active working club whose mission as stated in its charter is to serve the Community of the Town of Mount Pleasant by initiating and promoting beautification projects, conservation projects and conservation education. The Club was named in honor of its first major civic project, the beautification of Alhambra Park in Mount Pleasant. This 18 year project included the planting of flowering shrubs and trees, the donation of playground equipment, picnic tables and a split rail fence around the park. This park is still enjoyed by young and old alike.
Our members have read to elementary level school children, visited and entertained the elderly, and planted and weeded the first traffic islands on Coleman Boulevard, among other projects. In 1971 the Club was deeded the Patjen’s Post Office building, the first free-standing post office in the town. This building now stands in James B. Edwards Park at 310 Pitt St. in the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant. The building is furnished with much of the original equipment and many other pertinent historical artifacts. The club has been responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the Post Office and recently paid for a rehabilitation of the building using a local preservation specialist. We are thankful to the Town of Mount Pleasant for allowing us to use Town property for the location of the post office.
Over the years the members of Alhambra Garden Club have served on town committees, provided decorated wreaths to the town for Christmas, erected a Blue Star highway marker to honor all Americans veterans, sponsored flower shows, and endeavored to add to the beauty and livability of our town. The Town’s Historic Commission gave the Cresco Award to Alhambra Garden Club for their service to the town.
Happy Birthday to Alhambra Garden Club. We hope to celebrate in a more meaningful manner after this virus has been put to rest. There will be a birthday party and an open house at Patjen’s Post Office to be announced later. We hope to see you all there.
Sarah Fornadel
Alhambra Garden Club President
Mount Pleasant
Time to choose
There comes a time when the choice between an economy that once was the hallmark of the grand design be restored nearly as possible to 100%, or in the alternative, increase the risk of vulnerability to a virus to our citizenry, yes, including children, and high risk seniors or those with conditions. Have you been listening to the so-called experts on both sides of the issue! Notwithstanding the interjection of politics into the equation, there can be an honest and personally accepted choice between the two-economy or health. Both sides of the issue believe they are right and the other wrong. However, trying to go half measure with small businesses that make up 99% of our economy will probably result in one half of them failing in the long run, and on the save a life side of the issue there is again no doubt that the vulnerable will increase exponentially as the economy sputters to restoration, and the best new normal as possible. There is hope, and our prayerful entreaties that a vaccine will eventually come upon the scene, and quiet our fears that now bifurcate our citizenry, and preclude the need for us to seal our fate with one choice over the other. Who once said life would be easy, and for that matter, the alternative- passing on!
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Isle of Palms
Response to “The age of self-entitlement”
I just want to send you my shared views with that McInerny fellow out there on the outer banks of Sullivan’s Island when he stood up and pointed out the “self-entitled people who only think of themselves” and their right to walk their dog on the sacred shores of South Carolina beaches in the midst of a pandemic. (Letter to the Editor printed in the Moultrie News on May 6, 2020.)
Yes the checkpoints were necessary to keep out people who just wanted to get out of their houses for a little while and enjoy some fresh air. There is not enough fresh air on the beaches of South Carolina for everyone, so stay home. Let’s spread the coronavirus other ways as we are demonstrating we know how to do. I love the way the checkpoints bring us closer together in a feeling of brotherhood. By themselves, the checkpoints are worthless as people still come in contact all over the place. If it was Ebola and not Corona virus, we would have shut down all roads and kept everyone home by martial law and we would be over the pandemic by now, but we are not capable of that, I don’t think unless it really is Ebola… Checkpoints over any one place alone just breed resentment on the mainland side and self-righteous indignation on the island side.
I know how you feel Mike. Mount Pleasant needs the checkpoints too because we do have attractions in our neighborhood that draw thousands of people every weekend and really daily – the shopping, the great restaurants, the businesses for specialized services, not to mention the grocery stores with the better deals than you get on the islands. We have to control the coronavirus, no?
I am with you Mike. I think when the islands need to conveniently forget the environment to dredge thousands of tons of sand out of the bottom of the ocean (that should just be a minimal environmental effect, no? Or maybe it is worse than drilling for oil, which would bring billions of dollars into the economy?) Just to preserve a still eroding shoreline on the Isle of Palms it is okay because the people want beaches, not the environment. And to heck with the pandemic, the people want beaches! I don’t care how much state and federal money it takes to do this! We have a tremendous national debt anyway, so who cares? The people want beaches!
You tell them Mike! And while I am on the soapbox with Mike, I leave him with a little tidbit. Mike, you don’t have to cross the causeway and buy food in Mount Pleasant – keep driving and go to North Charleston, Summerville, Greenville, or maybe Asheville, N.C.
William K. Everett
Mount Pleasant