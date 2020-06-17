Letters to the Editor

Five years ago
Five years ago this week nine precious souls were taken from their families and this community. While many residents never met these congregants, Charleston was and continues to be profoundly impacted by their loss. This week we’ll celebrate the lives of the Emanuel Nine again, five years after the hateful shooting of June 17, 2015. Our country will continue to discuss issues with race that plague it, dividing and negatively impacting local communities. We’ll talk about ongoing work needed to change hearts of people carrying hate for those unlike them. These discussions, while uncomfortable for some, are extremely necessary for our communities to unite and prosper together. Hopefully, we’ll also discuss needed changes in law to help prevent such actions from occurring again. In the five years since many have tried to make positive change in background check legislation. Arm-in-Arm is a group of South Carolinians formed after the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME dedicated to promoting responsible gun ownership and preventing tragedies like this from reoccurring. Our group is laser-focused on bringing together gun owners, veterans, medical practitioners, educators and other stakeholders to lead the conversation, creating common ground efforts. We believe that’s the way forward — listening, finding common ground and rolling up our sleeves to make effective solutions a reality.
Towner Magill
Board Member & Legislative Chair, Arm-in-Arm
Mount Pleasant
Teacher to Parent
This letter is in response to the Teacher to Parent column written by Jody Stallings that ran on June 3 in the Moultrie News.
I appreciate you taking the time and space to respond to a recent concern about a feared spike in child abuse due to the coronavirus in the Moultrie News. The inclusion of data in regard to the observed reduction in DSS reports is also helpful. In addition to the reduced contact with teachers, children are unfortunately not having contact with many of other reporters (i.e. pediatricians, neighbors, relatives outside the home), further contributing to a lack of protective eyes for many children and reports to DSS. Of note, national hotlines such as ChildHelp and the RAINN sexual assault hotline have seen spikes in individual reports of child abuse.
I am concerned that much of your response implies that reporting child abuse may ultimately be more detrimental to children than them remaining in an abusive situation. The person cited, Paul Chill, was quoted in the Atlantic discussing a 2004 article that described practices in 2001. Although when it is necessary for children to enter foster care it certainly can be stressful, in the last 19 years, child welfare and the community response has come a long way, including great development in the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) movement, decreased child welfare practice of placing children away from a parent, as well as growth in our local response. CACs help professionals coordinate child abuse response with the child’s best interest at heart. Since 2004, national standards for accreditation have been created. The specialty of child abuse pediatrics has been recognized and offers training so that needed medical examinations are conducted by professionals who understand the dynamics of abuse and impact on children. These examinations are a stark contrast from those described in the article.
The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the CAC that serves Charleston and Berkeley Counties, was one of the first five accredited CACs in the country and today, is a leader in the field of child abuse response. Our mission is to prevent abuse, protect children, and heal families. MUSC’s Division of Child Abuse Pediatrics is co-located at both of our facilities. Over 11,000 children in our service area are abused every year (with over 2,300 living East of the Cooper). To be protected and healed, children must become known to protective adults. Unfortunately, research consistently shows that only about half of children who are abused tell anyone in childhood. This is why it is so important that adults report suspected abuse and act as a lifeline for children. Notably, most of the time when abuse is alleged children do not enter foster care. In FY 19, Charleston County DSS received nearly 3,500 calls related to concerns for abuse/neglect. In our state, when a concern is voiced, an investigation can be opened (which it was for 63% of these concerns), or preventive resources may be provided (which occurred for 16% of these; another 22% were screened out upon that first call). For 40% of the concerns called in, abuse was founded, involving 1,816 children. While our state does not publically report the number of children involved in initial calls, the founded rate suggests it was about 4,500 children. Last year 260 children entered foster care. Even if there was just one child per intake call, the rate of children for whom concerns were voiced entering care would be 7%.
While it is unknown how many children entering foster care ultimately had unfounded concerns, I can say from 15 years as a psychologist specializing in child abuse, that these cases are the exception rather than the norm. This is not to say that entering foster care is not stressful and that the experience for all children is not important and must be taken into account – it is. It is incumbent upon us as professionals to make sure that the experience of investigating and responding to child abuse concerns is least disruptive and upsetting for all children, including those whose concerns are unfounded. Thankfully, the CAC movement exists for this exact purpose and has been in our community for 29 years. While child abuse is tragic and the system response is not perfect, reporting abuse is worth it to protect children from suffering.
Carole C. Swiecicki, Ph.D.
Executive Director
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center
United
As a community we are currently faced with more than I think anyone can appropriately comprehend or express. It’s all uncharted territory, controversial and confusing at minimum. I think we can all agree that we need some hope right now. On Sunday, June 7, I had the pleasure and (what I felt) personal responsibility to march for a better tomorrow alongside my fellow people and the police department from the town I grew up in. I had the pleasure of meeting someone that has quickly become one of my life’s inspirations and someone my children immediately looked up to as an example of true courage and bravery after hearing his story. Gee Jordan, quickly stole the hearts of our family and earned our immediate respect when we saw the viral video of his outcry of love to the wall of police officers draped in riot gear standing in front of him but yet he was quickly arrested in Marion Square. I simply had to know him and hug him and thank him for being so brave in that moment.
I grew up in the Old Village, something I will forever be thankful for and a place that will forever be my home regardless as to where the rest of my life takes me. The name Carl Ritchie is one I’ll never forget and not for anything other than the way he exemplifies duty, and takes obvious pride in helping others and the ways you could see that he cared about each and every human he was blessed with serving. When we were heading back to the park, Gee asked about Chief Ritchie and a few minutes later the chief was directly in front of us. Within moments the Chief and Gee were kneeling together in solidarity. It was powerful; it was inspiring; it was needed. I took a picture and captured a moment recognizing what it represented. At that moment, two men with lion hearts met for the first time. Both natural born leaders, both with hurting hearts. A moment they will forever remember. Time stood still while they found hope in each other of a better tomorrow for the people they will one day leave this world in the hands of.
As a kid, I always viewed the Moultrie News as my “neighborhood newspaper”. When I saw my art on the front page of the newspaper that is iconic to my roots as a human, with just the bold headline of exactly what that photo represented I was so humbled. When I went to look for an article and saw there was none I sobbed happy tears. Immediately, I felt as though it was intentional to have just the power and energy of a captured moment with the simplest and most appropriate word to title it. UNITED.
Here’s to united hope!
Lindsey (Burchell) Berg
Mount Pleasant
Together we will get through
I loved the picture of the Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie and Givionne Jordan Jr. on the front page of the Moultrie News kneeling and clasping forearms! Awesome show of solidarity in this movement to end police brutality in America! Chief Ritchie and this young man demonstrated it will take both police and regular citizens working together to make the changes we need to make. In the early days of my 26 year law enforcement career subjects would talk back to me, run and sometimes fight when I went to arrest them. One of my journeymen agents said, “Have you ever listened to how you talk to them?” I listened to him and the difference was he treated everyone with respect. I adapted to his methods and what a difference!
Later in my career I made a vehicle stop and cleared the vehicle of all but one individual. He was drunk and belligerent. I told the subject I had to get him out of the car, pat him down and arrest him. I asked him to help me do this safely. I finished with, “Now, will you please step out of the car so I can do what I have to do safely and neither one of us gets hurt?” He got out of the car and put his hands on the hood and it was easy. Why didn’t they teach me this at the academy!?
Chief Ritchie is a master at working with people. Givionne Jordan Jr. is pretty good at it too. We need to make the interpersonal skills Chief developed over 30 years a larger part of academy training and an integral part of annual training for every officer in America. The criminals will thank us for it!
William K. Everett
Mount Pleasant
Facial underwear
We high risk seniors and those persons with conditions are expected among other things to wear masks. I call them “facial underwear,” and don’t leave home without them! But how come many in our society remain steadfast in their complete rejection of some or all of the protective policies that have been made voluntary rather than mandated! Is this stupid! Maybe not! It could represent persons in our society that find it offensive to have restricted lifestyles considering them somewhat abnormal. This personal affront however plays out in a more meaningful way by increasing the contagion transfer of the COVID-19 virus, and this attitude and behavior shows a lack of societal respect for others. Is this the community new normal that has pervaded our relationship with one another! Have we crossed the line of what would be good behavior for the common good, and now presents a selfish me-ism unconcerned about others! When individuals act with compassion and respect toward each other maybe there will be solutions to the other issues that have invaded our lives!
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Isle of Palms
Charleston riots could have been prevented
Christopher Price, the leader of a prominent real estate firm, claimed that “Charleston city officials abandoned their duty to protect residents from rioters last week in a ‘pathetic failure of leadership and judgment’ that left citizens to fend for themselves against an unruly mob bent on destruction.” “Price questioned why police didn’t muster additional forces and move in to contain the violence after the mood of the crowd noticeably darkened and someone set fire to a police cruiser on Meeting Street about 8 p.m.” Building burning, looting and terrorizing family diners by means of guns followed.
Charleston City Council member A. Peter Shaid, Jr. praised the Charleston Chief of Police, stating “no one was killed.” However, Rich Lowry, in his Post and Courier article, states “Now it’s obviously true that harming a person is much worse than damaging property. But that doesn’t mean that both aren’t acts of violence, and both aren’t wrong.”
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that his officers faced “an unexpected and unprecedented level of violence that night.” The level of violence in Downtown Charleston might well have been “unprecedented,” but it certainly should not have been “unexpected!” Mayor Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds should have been well-aware that a violent mob would purposely choose “downtown Charleston” to maximize the greatest possible publicity for their cause. People from off would probably not be familiar with Summerville or Goose Creek, but everyone associates Charleston with the shooting of a black man in the back by a white policeman at a traffic stop or the murder of many innocent black parishioners by a white man at a church in downtown Charleston.
There is no excuse for Mayor Tecklenburg and Police Chief Reynolds for their inability to be proactive in bringing in sufficient numbers of policemen from neighboring areas to protect both the lives and properties of their citizens that night.
Joan Chard
Mount Pleasant
Chief Ritchie
The act of Chief Carl Ritchie in leading us across the Cooper River Bridge on Sunday, as we commemorated the life of George Floyd and protested the act of senseless violence that ended it, was an astonishing display of courage and leadership.
Doug Brafford
Mount Pleasant