Letters to the Editor

Masks in Mt. P
Based on the reporting by David Slade it appears that conspiracy theories, false data and science deniers ruled the decision of town council on the benefits of continuing the mask mandate. It is no surprise that no one showed up to defend the mask mandate – we were home preventing the spread of COVID. Only the deniers and it’s a hoax folks were brave enough to attend the meeting. A meeting where the council members were wearing a mask – seems ironic that Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O’Rouke and Gary Santos voted against what they were practicing.
Where is the council that banned indoor smoking to protect the citizens’ health? Where is the council that banned plastic straws to protect sea life? Where is the council that banned plastic bags and Styrofoam containers to protect the environment? As the saying goes – elections have consequences and the citizens of Mount Pleasant are now going to find out those consequences. Just look at the daily reports on what is happening in the state = double-digit positive tests with Charleston county typically leading in cases.
I can only hope that a majority of store owners and the public continue to believe in the data and follow the science and guidelines for controlling the virus. At a minimum maintain social distance, wear a mask and wash hands, none of which violate anyone’s personal liberty or freedoms. Following these simple guidelines have been proven to help prevent and slow the spread of the virus which in turn reduces deaths. Something one would believe to be of paramount importance to our town council members, but evidently not to the four that voted against the mandate.
I’ll end by encouraging the silent folks that believe in science to contact town council and ask them to reconsider enacting a mask mandate.
Russell Read
Mount Pleasant
Opposition to Hwy 41 Alternative-1
Over the past 15 years, the leaders of the Phillips Community have put forth many efforts in an attempt to work with Charleston County as well as other agencies to provide capacity improvements to the Highway 41 corridor without destroying their community.
In 2016 the Phillips Community was determined to be eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historical Places.
The history and fact is that the Phillips Community was established as a result of the reconstruction era when enslaved Africans were freed, allowed to work and accumulate enough money to purchase land (known today as heirs’ property) for their families. Today, only a handful of surviving historic African American settlement communities exists east of the Cooper River. Most residents who live in the Philips Communities are descendants of the freed African slaves who purchased their land generations ago.
Additionally, much of the Phillips Community residents are senior citizens, who have lived in the community all of their lives. These are people who are living day to day on medium, low or fixed incomes that would be subjecting them to the negative effects or impacts that Highway 41 Alternative 1, would have on their overall quality of life.
Alternative 1, does not take into consideration that the Phillips Community residents; whose property line borders the current Highway 41 will not be able to safely enter or exit their property.
The potential for African American who own and/or live on Heirs Property resulting in unintended consequences that would result in African-American families losing their homes and property is very real. Where will they live? There are no affordable homes or rental apartments in the Town of Mt. Pleasant or the East Cooper Communities. The potential is very real for Alternative 1 to further exasperate the increasing homelessness issues that currently exists throughout the Charleston Tri-county Communities.
I am of the opinion that the selection of Highway 41 Alternative 7a would be in the best interest of improving the Highway 41 traffic capacity as well as implementing plans that would serve to protect and save the Phillips Community from gentrification in the coming years.
Highway 41 is an Evacuation Route and the new plans call for a bike and walking path to be added. From a safety point of view, there should be consideration given for additional vehicle arteries through some of the subdivision communities along Highway 41.
I am requesting Charleston County Council Members to give serious consideration to Sharing the traffic load by selecting Alternative 7a, which would avoid direct impact to any residential or commercial properties, preserve the Phillips community, and provide capacity improvements to a congested Highway 41 corridor that serves as an evacuation route, a walking & a bike path.
I strongly urge and encourage each of Charleston County Council Member to give serious consideration to the real potential for both the short and long term negative consequences Alternative 1 will have on the residents of the Phillips Community. The ultimate decision should reflect a shared distribution of the traffic load among the residents of the Philips Community and the residents of the subdivisions by selecting Alternative 7a. This would serve to help minimize some of the potential negative impact that would certainly be created by Highway 41 Alternative 1.
Why should the Phillips community be made to bear the burden of the Highway 41 improvement and the subdivisions remain unscathed with the selection of Alternative 1?
I am asking the Charleston County Council Members to please give serious consideration to helping improve Highway 41 traffic load that includes steps to save the Phillips Community by selecting Highway 41 Alternative 7a.
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Tanks a lot
Enjoyed Cecilia Brown’s story about Tank the Tortoise in the Moultrie News on Sept. 2. The story had a suspenseful narrative and ... turn quickly to page A5....a happy ending! And yes, like every little boy, some 74 years ago I had a (I think) terrapin which somehow or other I dubbed Sir Speedy.
I once read a story that some scientists were studying turtles to determine why they lived so long. I have a hunch that it is, at least partly due to “slow but steady wins the race.” And in Tank’s case a diet of figs.
Keep up the good work! Every Wednesday I sit on my front porch in the early a.m. and read what Cecilia and Frankie have uncovered in these, the strangest of times.
I also appreciate the Moultrie News’ coverage of the Opioid Crisis column written by David Emch. It’s a tragedy that often times is not written about, so the paper’s attention to this topic is valued by readers like myself.
Mel Smith
Mount Pleasant
Mask ordinance
Gotta love it when a councilwoman and principal at a high school votes against the mask ordinance and is quoted as saying that wearing a mask will prevent her from “knowing who her students are and if they are upset.” I guess if the students’ grandparents should develop the virus that endangers their health and well-being because they live in Mount Pleasant, where “loud and vocal” concerned citizens can now shop and walk around without a mask and possible transmit the virus to the grandparents, she will then, most certainly know, who those students are and whether they are upset.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant