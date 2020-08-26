Letters to the Editor

Beckham High
It was so wonderful to see the front page of the Aug. 19 Moultrie News with the imposing picture of the Lucy Garrett Beckham High School and read the very thoughtful commentary by Cecilia Brown. It was also a sad reminder of a truly special lady who “unexpectedly passed away in 2015” and had so much more to offer the students and parents in Mount Pleasant, including bagels and coffee, if you visited the school and had the privilege to meet Lucy and take the tour of a very special Wando High School. God bless you Lucy and God bless the teachers and staff for providing a wonderful teaching experience in Mount Pleasant. GO BECKHAM BENGALS!
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant
Culture wars
Kudos to Jody Stallings, your “Teacher to Parent” regular, whose August 19, 2020 article on US History Classes was spot on as it cautioned against bias in published teaching materials and — by extension — associated classroom presentations. Stallings wisely recommended a studiously balanced, purely factual approach to presenting our nation’s history as he advised against politicization of subjects presented in our classrooms. How refreshing it was to see an educator trusting the time honored approach to providing information to students in a way that would permit them to consider the material presented, ask relevant questions, and discuss / debate the meaning and significance of the subject matter. Importantly, critical thinking derives from this time-tested instructional method ... but very rarely from relying on the prevailing dictum du jour.
Nicholas N. Chronis
Mount Pleasant