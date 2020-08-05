Letters to the Editor

IOP parking On Aug. 16, Isle of Palms’ temporary residential parking only on Palm Boulevard expires. The city council’s policy was outrageous from the get-go! It was truly a reflection of the exclusionistic character and elitist stature of the policy makers themselves. Separatists to the nth degree! They separated the Isle of Palms residents from the rest of the world, and they did this by doubling the parking fees and parking fines and eliminating hundreds of parking spaces. And they purportedly did all this claiming it was to reduce the on-going threat of the COVID-19 virus! And now what is on their parking agenda. For 2021 their plan is to have the non-residents pay for Palm Boulevard parking. What happened to the pandemic threat scenario they were espousing? What hypocrites! And while we are at it, let’s not leave out all the Isle of Palms residents that support these exclusionist policies. Just like one Isle of Palms resident commented at the council’s public hearing, “It’s fundamentally un-American!”
Dennis J Donahue Jr.
Isle of Palms