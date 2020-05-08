Letters to the Editor

Hope
Reading the news lately – is an intricate dance of joy and sorrow. I might even frame this unprecedented time in our lifetime as the paradox pandemic. I was recently talking to my cousin who lives in Los Angeles and works in the film industry. He has two small children, twins. I said that I believed a lot of good was coming from this crisis. His answer: “I hope so.” Certainly, for many, hope is what we are holding onto. And for many, this crisis has birthed tragedy, loss and grief. In truth, we are all affected.
It was recently announced that R.B.’s Seafood Restaurant was closing. A restaurant closing right now – is something we may hear more and more. Yet, R.B.’s for me has personal significance. It’s the place where my dear friends took me for my birthdays. In my grief journey after my mother passed away. And in my joy years later. So, even if it has new ownership, it will still be different to me.
And many things are different. Life as we know it is different. Perhaps for months. Perhaps for years. And its not just the big and very important things in our lives – but also the very small, seemingly perhaps insignificant things in our lives that are changing.
Things that perhaps we might have taken for granted. Each day, we are hearing about how things are changing. Cancellations. Restrictions. Closings. Reopenings. New ways of interacting and communicating.
And I think of my cousin’s words: “I hope so.” And there it is. Some things never change. Thousands of years ago, the ancient Greeks wrote and retold a story about a girl named Pandora. She held in her hands a box, that she was forbidden to open. Of course, she did. And the one thing that did not escape before she slammed it shut? Hope. And this is what I also see – all around me, in so many ways and that too is being birthed from this pandemic.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston
Beach restrictions
I’m writing in regards to the recent requests from Mount Pleasant for the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island removal of restrictions. I never fully understood how those towns could legally restrict access in the first place. How can a town shut down a state-owned road? Or shut down a beach they don’t have any control over. It smacks of the “Nanny State” taking over and telling everyone the government knows what’s best for you. The IOP City Council and Mayor Jim Carroll seem to think they are “protecting” first responders by setting up these roadblocks. I would argue they are actually doing quite the opposite by forcing them into constant exposure to people that line up daily, trying to get into the beaches owned by the state, not by the town, on roads owned by the state, not by the town.
What is not spoken of is the financial burden being placed on the unfortunate merchants and businesses by losing a vast portion of market share that comes from outside the town. Although restaurants are closed for seating, they have take-out options, local grocery stores and other essential businesses are being crippled by these actions. And look at the lost revenue from rentals.
The towns need to be a little more compassionate and understanding. We are not children here, everyone gets it and we all have come to grips with the scenario now. What will happen once these authorities gain this type of “control” over our lives. Power corrupts. And it appears it has corrupted these officials.
Karl Berger
Mount Pleasant
Island checkpoints
It is my opinion that Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are practicing illegal discrimination in closing SC State Routes 703 and 517 with “checkpoints” when they only allow their residents to use the state-owned roads.
It is my opinion that this is a violation of 42 United States Code Section 1983 for public officials to discriminate against people. You may sue state or local officials for the “deprivation of any rights, privilege or immunities secured by the Constitution and other federal laws.” The Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution specifically states at the end of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment...”nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. Discrimination of this nature causes local governments and the State of South Carolina to violate federal discrimination laws. The U.S. Constitution can never be suspended during a crisis. The laws must apply to everybody equally regardless of their place of residence.
It is time for these local governments to end these unlawful “checkpoints” or we should sue the local officials for discrimination on the basis of the violation of the Equal Protection of the laws in federal court.
Robert A. Durbin
Mount Pleasant
The age of self- entitlement
I am fed up and sick and tired of these self-entitled people who think only of themselves. They feel that the rules of life do not pertain to them. Who am I referring to? It’s all of the privileged-character letter writers criticizing Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms for attempting to stop the spread of a deadly disease by limiting access to the islands and beaches. These self-indulgent critics need to look at the big picture and realize that, God forbid, you might have to make some small sacrifice in doing your part to help out. But, oh no, you apply yourselves with layers of self pity because you aren’t allowed to walk your dog on the beach or whatever. Get real people and wake up to the reality of what’s happening in this world.
Now let’s put the shoe on the other foot. Suppose there was some attraction in your neighborhood that drew thousands of people every weekend (almost daily) to your doorstep. And now add to this influx of the possibility of people that may be carrying a deadly virus. Would you want these people in your neighborhood? No! You would be calling the police demanding the arrest of these people “infringing” on my rights, blah, blah, blah.
And as for the suggestion of one writer that roadblocks be set-up to ban people from Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms to entering Mount Pleasant, I say you definitely need to get your medications changed. That view is non-Christian, mean spirited and vicious. People who think like that are not helping in the effort to control this disease. Put aside your selfish thoughts and become a part of the solution and not a problem.
While I’m on my soapbox let me leave you with this tidbit to nibble on: If I didn’t have to cross the causeway to buy food in Mount Pleasant, I wouldn’t step a foot in your town. First, there is no “Mount” and second, there is nothing “Pleasant” about it.
Mike McInerny
Sullivan’s Island
For more infomation regarding the islands’ access restrictions visit moultrienews.com.