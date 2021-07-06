Letters to the Editor: Why doesn't Mount Pleasant have a museum?

Dear Editor,
Why doesn’t Mount Pleasant have a museum?
McClellanville, Summerville, Georgetown, Walterboro and Edisto Beach are a few of the local towns that all have museums. Granted, Charleston has a fine museum nearby. But Charleston’s history is not the East Cooper area’s past, which was established as Christ Church Parish in 1706.
This region was comprised of ship builders, brick makers, fishermen, shrimpers, planters, tenant farmers, straw basket weavers and African-American settlements.
Thirty years ago, there was a wonderful little museum located in the Commons on Coleman Boulevard. The town maintains an archives in Town Hall but Mount Pleasant’s history needs to be made visible before every remnant is paved over and built up.
The newer residents of Mount Pleasant haven’t a clue what was here “before.” The town should proudly acknowledge its past with a museum where school children and visitors can learn and appreciate what made this a special place to live in.
Mount Pleasant is more than a shopping destination.
Pamela Gabriel
Mt. Pleasant