Letters to the Editor: More than a meal

Dear Editor,
We at East Cooper Meals on Wheels have often used the phrase “More Than A Meal,” referring to the fact that the daily visit, safety check, and relationships that develop are just as important as the meals we deliver.
We also assist with situations that are not directly related to meals, and this is another one of those times.
We are currently helping our meal recipients get signed up for their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as assisting with transportation.
We have the capacity to do more, so if there are any homebound residents in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Cainhoy, or Wando who need help signing up or with transportation, even if you are NOT receiving meals from us, please contact us at (843) 881-9350 and we will be happy to assist!
George Roberts, President
East Cooper Meals on Wheels