Letters to the Editor: Completed road work

SCDOT has completed the road work necessary to accommodate the truck and other port-related traffic associated with the future opening of the new Hugh K. Leatherman port terminal at exit 218 on I-26 in Charleston.
The complex $220 million project replaces an old partial interchange with a new, modern interchange and other associated roadway improvements to balance the needs of moving traffic in and out of the new terminal with the other roadway improvements needed for the local community.
The project is four miles in length and provides a new, elevated and direct connection to the new port terminal by bridging over numerous railroad tracks, Meeting Street and Spruill Avenue. Construction of the road and bridge work began in November 2016.
Christy A. Hall
Secretary of Transportation