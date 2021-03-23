You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor: What the heck is pepper vinegar?

Dear Editor,

On a recent visit to a Mount Pleasant restaurant with my wife, I chose the southern fried chicken with macaroni and collards.

I mentioned to our waiter that I would like some pepper vinegar with my collards. He nodded and hurried to the kitchen to enter our dinner orders.

When served, there was no pepper vinegar, so I politely asked our server to bring some. He nodded in the affirmative.

Later he returned with a pepper shaker and a small bowl of red vinegar. “What’s that?” I asked politely.

“You said you wanted pepper vinegar, and this is what the chef sent out.” Both the waiter and I were puzzled but for different reasons.

“Where’s he from?” I asked.

“Brooklyn — he just moved down here.”

Being from Mount Pleasant, that helped me understand. “And where are you from?” I inquired.

‘Minnesota, near Minneapolis,” he volunteered. “I recently got married, and my wife and I just decided we wanted to move here after one visit. So we sold our house there and came down. My father will be coming soon.”

“Well, now I understand why you don’t have pepper vinegar,” was all I could think to say. “I guess they don’t serve Texas Pete Pepper Sauce up in Brooklyn and Minneapolis.”

The waiter still looked perplexed.

“It’s a little bottle of vinegar with peppers stuffed inside.”

He smiled looking down at the pepper shaker and bowl of red wine vinegar.

“I guess all us Yankees have a lot to learn about collards and pepper vinegar.”

“Try it. You might like it. Welcome to the South,” I said. We all laughed.

David Sweatt

Mount Pleasant

