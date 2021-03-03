Letter to the Editor: We can do better than this

A SmartAsset study identified Charleston County as second in South Carolina for generous contributions. When I saw this study, I felt hopeful. With the need in our communities – many resulting from covid-19 – it implied that we give freely to those in need.
However, when I read that “generous” meant 2 percent of our income, I felt sad. Sad for those of us who are capable of giving so much more than 2 percent.
We’re even in the Bible belt and scripture references a 10 percent tithe, so shouldn’t our numbers be higher than 2 percent? In Mount Pleasant, our median income for individuals is around $50,000. Our median list price for homes is $500,000.
I’m not saying there isn’t poverty in Mount Pleasant. I recognize it, I see it, and I do what I can to help. And it’s easy for me to look at people I consider wealthy and ask how many $10 million homes a person really needs. However, it’s just as easy for people who have less than me to question how often I order out.
I have no control over what other people choose not to do. I can only look at what I can do. Yet, I sincerely hope I’m not the only one both encouraged (and a little concerned) by this study. For those who can give more than two percent and choose not to, I’m okay if you feel guilty – as long as you pull out your checkbook.
Tina Arnoldi
Mount Pleasant