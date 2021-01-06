Letter to the Editor: Time to contemplate the meaning of normal

In this nothing less than dystopian year that came upon us like a hurricane, I think of the sense of renewal that comes at the turning of the calendar. I think of the feeling that we all have that indeed something is left in the past and the pathway to something new, better, more enriching awaits us. We always hope for the best, we always dream of what can be, new possibilities overflowing with blessings.
We have tried so very hard to hold onto our sense of normal. Yet, some things are worth holding onto and some things are worth letting go. It was never normal that too many Americans go hungry. It was never normal that too many Americans have no safe, warm place to lay their head at night. It was never normal that too many Americans feel unloved and unwanted.
We think our fear is always something very big and ominous, in this case a global pandemic. Yet, our fear is also all the small, myriad ways we compromise and minimize our caring and love not only for ourselves but each other. And tragically, we may allow life experiences to make us bitter and cynical. We come from a place of generosity only to have it rejected or unappreciated. We take chances, reach out, only to be harmed by our very act of vulnerability and trust.
Yet, giving was never an act to be weighed on the scales. Giving is an expression from the heart, a soul need. In many ways, our gift is returned to us in the very moment we give.
Generations ago, this was our normal. Our normal was always having friends, even strangers at the table. Our door was always open. Supporting others when they were in need in every way. Because joy was sharing what we had. And caring about others despite our differences. My parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents weren’t “woke.” They didn’t need to become “woke.” They were already awakened. Yet they were truly radical and revolutionary. To something much more powerful and beautiful than any rhetoric could give them nor any changing political, ideological, or narrative tide could provide.
My hope and prayer for not only this season of challenge, but this season of celebration across many traditions, is that instead of desiring to return to normal, we deeply contemplate the meaning of normal. And even more deeply meditate upon the boundaries we build not only around our lives, but the false assumptions we have about everyone else’s. Let’s turn the page not to a book we have already read, but to a much better one we write together.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston