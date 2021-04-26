Letter to the Editor: Sullivan's Island Maritime Forest is a unique Lowcountry legacy

Dear Editor,
As a 40 year resident of Sullivan’s Island I want to state as strongly as possible that our maritime forest is a gift from God and nature.
All over our Lowcountry we are daily witnessing the loss of our green spaces.
To have a maritime forest growing on our island to protect us from storm surge and to provide us with drainage is a blessing we should seek to preserve and not destroy.
It is also a place we all can go to experience solitude, listen to the sounds of birds singing and to feel a sense of awe and gratitude.
On May 4 we will decide by our votes whether our maritime forest continues to exist or disappears.
Before you vote in the election for Sullivan's Island mayor and town council take a minute and consider the legacy we will leave for our children and grandchildren.
Look at the candidates' positions on this vital issue. We owe it to all those who come after us to preserve and protect this miracle of nature.
Future generations will never forgive us for destroying this gift we were given.
Our votes on May 4 will determine the legacy we leave.
Larry Kobrovsky
Sullivan’s Island