Letter to the Editor: Scientists have done a remarkable job

Dear Editor,
In all of my 88 years, living through COVID-19 has been like nothing I have ever experienced before. The past year has limited my ability to see and visit with my family. I have to use extreme caution when buying groceries or going to the pharmacy. And doctors’ visits now require my daughter to come to my house with an I-pad so that we can meet virtually.
As unpleasant as this experience has been, I am fortunate to have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and I am eager to get on with life.
The biopharmaceutical industry has really done amazing work creating not just one, but multiple vaccines, to help our communities slowly come back to life. The research and development these amazing scientists have created should make all of us proud to have such advanced pharmaceutical companies.
While all of this is great, it is important that these companies continue to strive for innovation on other diseases that will remain once COVID-19 has been tamed. Cancer, diabetes, and heart disease each deserve this same level of attention.
My adult children have each begun their vaccine regimen, and while my grandchildren don’t qualify yet, I look forward to the day when it is safe for us to see one another again.
Today I am thankful for science and the pharmaceutical industry that is helping us all get back to normal.
Dorothy R. Nielsen
Mt. Pleasant