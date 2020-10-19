Letter to the Editor: Planning by County Council on Hwy. 41 questioned

Highway 41 project
An Oct. 14 Post and Courier article discusses the current status of the SC 41 widening project. The Chairman of the Charleston County Council adds his disingenuous comments with the following: “no one on council is making a decision based on putting it through a Black community versus a white community.”
This is pure political word-smithing at its finest. Decisions on new roads are based on technical/engineering, political and fiduciary standards, but in this case, words like “right and wrong” and responsibilities for long-standing historical circumstances have been ignored or discounted for the shameful “greater good."
Yes — we are not talking about white versus Black, as our honored County Chairman proudly proclaims. We are talking about decisions where to build or where not to build, we are talking about “two modern large subdivisions (Dunes West & Park West)" with high density and high property values, and we are talking about a small, historic community (Phillips) that is not large and does not have high density. It does not have comparable property values and has existed for almost 200 years before these modern communities were even thought about.
To somehow apply fiduciary analyses to separate these two very distinct communities, based on higher costs due to property values, the need for sound barriers, and even popular vote counts that actually favor the high-density modern subdivisions, is a sad moral contradiction —something that our County Chairman failed to mention. He is right — this is not about white versus Black—it is about abject failures to protect residents and citizens and their right to live under a sense of order that includes proper planning now and in the future.
The shame is that these modern communities are established and still growing communities. They do not deserve any of this feckless planning by Charleston County or the Town of Mount Pleasant. These very large developments and their “build-outs” and attendant roadways and connectors should have been planned for many years before becoming housing realities. In addition to the above comments, they do not even mention the complaints being issued by the Seven Mile long-established neighboring community that may also be affected by this failure of leadership, if SC 41 is rerouted.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant
Realtor Association can help
I read with interest in your newspaper that Charleston County is working with the Realtor association to increase the amount of low income housing in this area by raising my taxes. I would suggest as an alternative plan that all Charleston County citizens take responsibility for stopping drug and alcohol abuse and criminal activity. Realtors can work to lower the excessive cost of housing in this area and, these changes in our community will result in all Charleston County citizens paying less tax not more.
Margaret McNab Gale
Mount Pleasant