Letter to the Editor: Open Carry Without Training

I am a conservative gun owner with a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP). I am also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
With that said, I think it is dangerous and irresponsible for the SC Legislature to pass a law that would allow people to carry a lethal weapon in public without being fully trained in what they can and cannot legally do with it.
If anyone wants to carry a weapon in public, concealed or open carry, they should first be required to demonstrate basic proficiency with the weapon.
They should also be required to take at least an 8-hour training course to make sure they understand all the unique laws associated with the use of firearms, especially use of lethal force.
I suggest all House and Senate members in South Carolina should be required to take a CWP class, as I was required to do. This might wake them up to the realities, risks and responsibilities of gun ownership and safety.
E. Mac McBride
Daniel Island