Letter to the Editor: Objection to decision by Sheriff Graziano to stop working with ICE

Dear Editor,
I wish to express my disapproval of new Sheriff Graziano’s decision to stop working with ICE. Sheriff Cannon had the respect of Charleston County residents for 32 years.
A new sheriff does not automatically get that type of support without earning it.
The primary function of the sheriff’s office is to serve and protect the residents of Charleston County and to follow the Constitution. It is not the prerogative of Graziano to pick and choose what guidelines and laws she chooses to enforce.
No one is expected to respect her politics, only her dedication to following the letter of the law on all issues. She has some mighty big shoes to fill.
A great way to start would be to not lose the confidence of those she represents.
Laurence Mahorney
Mount Pleasant