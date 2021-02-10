Letter to the Editor: Maestro of Rifle Range Road

Officer is the “Maestro of Rifle Range Road”
Dear Editor,
Five days a week I pass by Mamie P. Whitesides School on the way to my physical therapy session. As I approach the school zone’s flashing yellow lights I automatically slow to 25 mph. And, there she is. Not just most mornings, but every single morning, without fail. This morning the temperature was 30 degrees.
I speak of the young female Mount Pleasant police officer directing traffic in and out of the school yard with the precision of a symphony conductor. With a red tipped flashlight in hand, it is quite an orchestration to watch. Like the grace and poise of any musical conductor, worth their salt, this officer performs her duties with an admirable dedication to her job. For sure, it’s no nonsense coupled with a heavy dose of school safety mixed in. For the parents and students alike, I for one, am happy to see her on the job.
So to you, the madam maestro of Rifle Range Road. Thank you for your service!
Chuck Bennett
Mount Pleasant