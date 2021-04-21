Letter to the Editor: Is this infrastructure bill necessary now?

With millions of adults already vaccinated, and the worlds of work and play becoming increasingly accessible, Americans are quickly gaining control over the year-long coronavirus pandemic. It is time to reassess the needs of our country.
Certainly, infrastructure repair/replacement seems to be a priority for both political parties, so I would expect a $2.3 trillion federal infrastructure bill to address primarily roads and bridges, and little else. Sadly, seemingly only 10 percent of the bill does that, while 90 percent of spending is for social issues, such as broadband, water systems, home weatherization, etc.
As anyone with a credit card knows, the cost of purchasing increases dramatically after monthly interest on borrowed money. What is the advantage of buying everything today with huge interest payments, as opposed to thoughtful, purposeful annual spending on prioritized, shovel-ready needs?
President Biden acknowledges that he wants a legacy in the league of Post-Depression or New Deal spending, but is this the wisest use of taxpayer money? The American economy will recover on its own as citizens work and spend increasingly, and as our post-pandemic lifestyle gains strength.
Is this $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill necessary now?
Joan Chard
Mt. Pleasant