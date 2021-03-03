Letter to the Editor: Highway 41 Revisited

Highway 41 revisited
Dear Editor,
The media coverage on the controversy surrounding the widening of SC Highway 41 has centered around human factors versus the data driven business case. Opponents to the recommended SCDOT/Mount Pleasant/Charleston County option have compared the favored SC Highway 41 proposal with other past major transportation decisions that they feel have failed to consider the impact on those displaced. In this case, the historic Phillips community is bisected by the existing highway and is currently faced with the unsafe pedestrian conditions caused by heavy traﬃc which has precipitated the movement to increase the throughput.
The compelling objective case for the preferred option is to widen the route in its current track. Included in the identiﬁed advantages for this option are ongoing energy eﬃciencies, project cost eﬃciency, and more environmental-friendly use of the land. Cost eﬃciencies are estimated at $30+ million dollars over the competing option that would detour the highway around the Phillips Community. This competing option would increase the travel time by an estimated 90 seconds/vehicle leading to a subsequent societal energy cost ineﬃciency which would compound over time. However, the competing option would convert the current highway to a local road serving the Phillips community, removing the current signiﬁcant pedestrian safety issues while preserving the property of those that would be displaced by the widening of the existing highway.
Current societal sensibilities have evolved to include human factors issues when considering updating/improving infrastructure. This leads to a resultant increase in project complexity and cost. in this particular case, the human factors issues are uniquely compelling, calling for special consideration and out-of-the-box thinking.
In a society where conﬂict resolution seems to be increasingly exacerbated by social and political polarities, how refreshing it would be to ﬁnd common ground. Could we build upon the communal strength of Phillips while maintaining the objective advantages of the recommended option? Could we utilize a piece of the cost eﬃciencies and future energy savings to ﬁnance infrastructure improvements that could strengthen the current communal bonds? Consider the following:
- Service roads on each side of the expanded highway running the length of the Phillips community and meeting at a central vehicular SC 41 underpass/overpass with focused vehicular and pedestrian accessibility to the community. Oﬀ and on ramps to the highway would be included.
- A walking/bike trail on each side of SC41within the Phillips footprint.
- Noise abatement panels at critical points with murals based upon the history of the Phillips community.
- An outdoor recreation center with basketball, tennis, playground, and a communal gathering pavilion.
- A dedicated fund to provide ﬁnancing assistance to those displaced who seek to relocate within Phillips.
Needless to say, enhancements such as those above would have to be valued by the Phillips community to receive their buy-in. Subsequently, representatives from the community deserve a seat at the table as these changes are designed and built.
Mark Hettermann
Mount Pleasant
We can do better than this
Dear Editor,
A SmartAsset study identified Charleston County as second in South Carolina for generous contributions. When I saw this study, I felt hopeful. With the need in our communities – many resulting from covid-19 – it implied that we give freely to those in need.
However, when I read that “generous” meant 2 percent of our income, I felt sad. Sad for those of us who are capable of giving so much more than 2 percent.
We’re even in the Bible belt and scripture references a 10 percent tithe, so shouldn’t our numbers be higher than 2 percent? In Mount Pleasant, our median income for individuals is around $50,000. Our median list price for homes is $500,000.
I’m not saying there isn’t poverty in Mount Pleasant. I recognize it, I see it, and I do what I can to help. And it’s easy for me to look at people I consider wealthy and ask how many $10 million homes a person really needs. However, it’s just as easy for people who have less than me to question how often I order out.
I have no control over what other people choose not to do. I can only look at what I can do. Yet, I sincerely hope I’m not the only one both encouraged (and a little concerned) by this study. For those who can give more than two percent and choose not to, I’m okay if you feel guilty – as long as you pull out your checkbook.
Tina Arnoldi
Mount Pleasant
ECCO: More than a meal
Dear Editor,
We at East Cooper Meals on Wheels have often used the phrase “More Than A Meal,” referring to the fact that the daily visit, safety check, and relationships that develop are just as important as the meals we deliver.
We also assist with situations that are not directly related to meals, and this is another one of those times.
We are currently helping our meal recipients get signed up for their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as assisting with transportation.
We have the capacity to do more, so if there are any homebound residents in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy, or Wando who need help signing up or with transportation, even if you are NOT receiving meals from us, please contact us at (843) 881-9350 and we will be happy to assist!
George Roberts, President
East Cooper Meals on Wheels