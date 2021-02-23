Letter to the Editor: Gateway abuse

Gateway abuse
The Post and Courier’s Warren Wise in his weekly Retail Column on Feb. 18 reported on the potential plans for a 7-Eleven store and car wash to be located in the old Miller Cadillac site at 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. The gas station will be next to the Scotchman Shell station and store.
We have three gateways into Mount Pleasant. This entrance from the Ravenel Bridge is one of them. This site is not an appropriate one for back to back gas stations. Furthermore, if approved, the likelihood of one or the other failing would leave a terrible blight in that area.
As a former Mount Pleasant councilman we denied the construction of a third gas station operation at the intersection of Long Point Road and Egypt Road. It was not appropriate and an overabundance of one type of business. The same points can be made here as well as the negative appearance.
I urge the Town’s planning committee, planning commission and town council itself to deny this request as it moves through their various bodies.
Elton Carrier
Mt. Pleasant