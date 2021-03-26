Letter to the Editor: Alternative 1 is best path for Hwy 41 improvement

Dear Editor,
Alternative Number One (with proper 5th lane turning lanes) remains the Highway 41 improvement in the best interests of the public for cost, environmental and social reasons. Savings are significant especially over the newest proposal.
The county and state must honor public resources by prudent cost recognizing decision making. Environmental impacts are significantly lessened by keeping the route widening the shortest possible distance. Social costs are best minimized by honoring cost considerations, environmental considerations; top notch mitigation for neighbors directly facing the roads; and recognition of what the overwhelming majority of residents have expressed during hearing solicitation.
Mitigation will reduce impact of widening to less than the current highway impact and will establish better socio-economic conditions for homeowners.
This project combined with other county, state and federal project initiatives could bring a boom to the Phillips Community and this would be welcome and it is needed.
Alternative Number One is the beginning of betterment – not destruction. Let’s turn this into a big positive for people. Mitigation should include proper drainage considering hurricane conditions, proper broad sidewalks, curbing, landscaped soil embankments and berms, walls, three-tiered shrubbery, properly compensated property buyouts and home relocation.
This project properly designed and funded can meet the needs all those in the immediate area. The project needs to emulate the best characteristics of the Mount Pleasant Highway 17 widening. Most importantly, the project must be expeditious and tightly managed.
Unfortunately, the Park West and Clements Ferry projects are not management leadership examples. Prior proper engineering planning will reduce construction phase timelines and bring higher quality of life to road facing residents more quickly - an important social good.
IRVIN E. EVANS
Mount Pleasant