Let's take a collective breath together and reconnect

Dear Editor,
I fully realize that we have all been bombarded for over a year with changes in our world that can be, in fact, beyond stressful.
We have been witness to a global pandemic – not only witnessed, but actively involved in mitigating and protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19 and now its many variants and mutations.
Language the lay person never knew before is now common knowledge. And there are also those who have been personally touched by COVID-19 and other illnesses, either themselves or their loved ones. Not to mention the civil unrest and violence that swept our nation and a current escalation of crime in our cities that was already escalated.
Yet, I propose there is something else that has spread and seems to be spreading, might I say, ferociously, like wildfire. The inability and/or challenge to slow down and have peace. Perhaps, I am becoming more conscious, especially now, of the need for inner peace. Perhaps that is why I am more sensitive and aware of when peace is not apparent.
For example, when did we come to believe that it was acceptable and respectable to talk over others? We talk over others when they are on their cellphones when they are engaged in conversations. Its so commonplace that no one even notices. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t witness folks just talking over each other and interrupting as if no one is standing before them. This has also happened to me, as if not only what we have to say, but as if our very being is transparent. And not only talking, but shouting and yelling at others to get their attention. Simply, as if we don’t matter.
In addition to talking over each other, we are so rushed, we act as if instead of operating in a world or community with a natural, healthy rhythm, we are instead all frontline workers, and not only frontline workers, but emergency room workers in triage. Folks interacting with each other as if the building is burning down or someone is about to have cardiac arrest. I am not being dramatic. I am being realistic.
I freely admit I am an old soul. A hopeless romantic. And I will always be an old soul and a hopeless romantic. Yes. I like a real human voice and a real human presence. I no more want to live in a rushed, panicked, frenetic, anxious, and dehumanized world than I would want to live on the moon.
How about everyone taking the time to breathe? Really breathe. And pay attention to ourselves and to each other. To our bodies and our souls.
I remember my parents and grandparents, memory eternal, who always said: “Slow down. Don’t rush. Pay attention. Be considerate.” They saw the beauty in the world and in each other and it was something to be valued, cherished, respected, and honored.
So, slow down. Don’t rush. Pay attention. Be considerate. Words in our day and age that seem like they belong not only to another era but in a sealed vault or displayed in a history museum. Granted, there are times when we are truly in crisis mode and in a state of emergency. But it’s not every day. Nor every single moment. Not to mention the toxicity of being constantly rushed.
My hope and prayer is that we can all take a collective breath of peace and reconnect to whatever gives us peace, earthly or divine. Whatever is rooted, anchored, that does not change. That holds us steady to the earth. That more importantly holds our heart, mind, and spirit, steady in a world that changes so drastically and dramatically before our eyes. And see interacting with each other as an opportunity for blessing and authentic connection instead of one more task on our to-do list.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston