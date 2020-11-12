It's time to heal as a nation

Dear Liz,
What can we do to reunify our family, friends and while I’m at it, our nation?
Between the isolation of COVID-19 and the contention during this election year, there has to be something we each can do.
Proud to be an American
Dear “Proud to be an American,”
I love this! Yes, indeed! I’ve been listening to inspiring people on this very topic. You are so right. It is time for us to again be the true leaders of the world as the UNITED States of America. Of course we can disagree! But do we have to be so disagreeable and even hateful? It is critical for us each and all to heal as “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for ALL!” It starts from within each of us. We have the power to change our thinking and to choose to love. I live by the fact that love is a choice, not just a feeling. Whatever works for you, be it prayer, meditation, calming music, or a beach walk, get settled within your feelings and especially your resentments first. Then as a couple. Then as your immediate family. And then to extended family. Perhaps for the holidays, call a political truce. Especially as we gather for the holiday celebrations (with COVID-19 care. ) If you have been contentious and argued with family and friends, apologize for being disrespectful. Be the example in your circle. Don’t expect or insist on an apology in return. As relationship expert Laura Doyle says, "clean up your side of the street." That is all we have control of anyway. If we each choose to be fully accountable for ourselves and our behavior, our families, friendships and community, peace will prevail. We as adults have to model how to appropriately express ourselves, decide when things are best left unsaid, and how to be dignified and loving. Our children need to see this to be able to do it themselves. Great question!
Dear Liz,
I’ve never felt more discouraged and unmotivated in my life. I’m usually an energetic 45 year old. I think everything has just caught up with me. I have an appointment with my doctor and with my minister. Is there anything else I can do?
Just Down
Dear “Just Down,”
I so hear you! And it must be discouraging and frustrating to be experiencing these unfamiliar symptoms. I acknowledge your courage to take wise action by reaching out to professionals in your life who can help you overcome all of the depressing external things. I encourage everyone to do the same.
Our professional community of mental health professionals are seeing an epidemic of situational depression and anxiety along with the pandemic. The election turmoil and civil unrest add to this sense of unknown and even fearfulness. And many counselors are experiencing the same.
Depression which can respond to medication is often diagnosed by symptoms lasting more than three weeks. Only you and your doctor can determine this for you, during this unprecedented series of events. Please don’t be shy about taking properly prescribed medication. But medicine alone often isn't enough. Increasing healthy lifestyle habits (movement/exercise, nutrition, uplifting activities) along with some counseling makes the biggest long term difference. Don’t wait. We all need support and the right help to not just muddle through, but to be at our best.