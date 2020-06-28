Horticulture Hotline - 'The statement of the obvious'

Today’s article is what I would call, “The statement of the obvious” article. These are things that I have run across in my house, friends of mine houses, or relatives of mine houses. I will expand on many of these situations in the near future. This article will be like a table of contents of articles to come. This is the type of article that the column inches go fast!
Flies around trash cans and grills are obnoxious and serious disease spreaders. When you open the trash can lid and flies fly out that have been standing on raw, half rotten chicken and follows you inside and lands on that drink you are drinking – gross! A fly is on some dog poop out in the yard. The grill master takes off the rare steaks and the grilled corn, while the medium and well-done steaks continue to cook. The grill master is a little thirsty and goes inside for another beer. When he returns, the dog poop flies are all over the rare steaks and corn. Nasty!
At Possum’s we sell to a lot of people that manage pest in restaurants and to restaurant owners themselves. Flies will close down a restaurant and will affect that “A” rating. We sell fly lights (more commercial), fly sticks, fly bags (one holds 20,000 flies another 40,000), aerosol fly bait (very popular), scatter baits, the old fly tape, products you mix up and spray. Fly control products are available. Get some before you get salmonellosis or one of the other 65 diseases they are known to carry! One group of diseases they carry are called ‘diarrhoeal diseases’ – I don’t know what exactly that means, but um, no thank you!
Wasps, gnats, no-see-ums, mosquitoes, fire ants and other biting / stinging insects are out there waiting on you or your children. Of all these I guess fire ants scare me the most. Yesterday I saw a fire ant ‘mound’ coming out of a sidewalk curb and an area where kids play. The area is currently closed to kids, but I could picture a kid unknowingly sitting down on the curb to tie his/her tennis shoes and getting bit by the dreaded fire ant.
Squash, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, zucchini, cucumbers and here come the drain flies! Rats, here come the snakes! Hot weather, here come the roaches! Warm humid weather, here comes the gray leaf spot. Chinch bugs, oh yeah. And yes, people are still fighting dollar weed. Dove weed is up along with crabgrass. Those vicious vines.
Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law.