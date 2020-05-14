Horticulture Hotline - Smell the wonderful magnolias

Ol’Boy, my faithful pound hound, is now 17 and a half people years old (and yes, I am counting half years now). I love walking Ol’Boy this time of year and getting to smell the wonderful magnolias. What a Lowcountry signature tree! Here is a quick list of questions about events in the yard.
Soil tested? Custom Program written? Apply the products that your soil needs instead of guessing. Doing soil tests are cheaper and provide better results than random applications. With heavy rain events, many nutrients have been leached from the soil. Why do you think farmers with hundreds of acres and their income depend upon it soil test?
Have you been watering? Most of the issues I have seen with grass this year are because a lack of water. Water, water, water. Low humidity and high winds dry out the soil and the soil doesn’t remain warm through the cool nights without moisture. If the soil stays cool, the grass doesn’t green up uniformly.
A new one for this year. Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. We have them at Possum’s. The supply chain is getting better, but occasionally we get wiped out of an item. If we are out, leave us your name and number and we will call you when the next shipment arrives.
Mosquitoes? Do you have a plan? Luckily the wind has kept them at bay during the day.
Lawn mower – sharp (new) blade, new ethanol free gas, new oil, new air filter, new spark plug for season? Is your self-propelled mechanism working?
Prune and fertilize azaleas, camellias and other spring flowering plants after they bloom? Wait on Gardenias for now.
Do trees need pruning? Are they growing strong out to the tips of the limbs? Plenty of new foliage? Has the bust of spring growth put limbs against your house?
Fertilized your trees and shrubs? 17-00-09, 08-02-04 (organic), Professional feeding?
Fertilize daffodils for bigger bulbs next year. Leave the leaves (foliage) to collect sunlight to refurbish bulb for next year.
Huge fleshy leaves on new growth of camellias and azaleas? Leaf gall? Remove infected leaves and destroy.
Is powdery mildew attacking roses, crepe myrtles, dogwoods? Neem PY (organic), Systemic Fungicide II.
Large Patch Fungus in turf – get an early start – prevention is cheaper than curative. Strobe, T-Methyl, and Prophesy are a few chemical controls. Crab Shells, Serenade, and Natures Blend are organic controls that “fix” the problem.
Adult mole crickets are tunneling – manage them. Intice Bait (NOP), Above/Below.
Fire ants are starting to forage – manage them. Lebanon Insect Control, Baits.
Grubs are near the surface – manage them. Some of these grubs will emerge into Japanese beetles that will shred your plant’s foliage in a month (especially roses and crepe myrtles). Kill them now! Lebanon Insect Control, Grub X.
Scale insects are really bad. It seems like they get worse every year. Safari Tree and Shrub for quick knockdown and Tree and Shrub Drench for long term control.
For trees and shrubs with perennial insect problems consider Tree and Shrub Drench.
Get a “jump” on fleas this year. Lebanon Insect Control, Bug Blaster outside. Pivot Ultra Plus kills adult and larval fleas, while the IGR affects hatching eggs and is labeled for indoor use. Prefurred Plus is great to apply to pet.
Plant a vegetable garden? Soil Test? Good soil? Amend soil?
Plant a flower garden? Soil Test? Good soil? Amend soil?
If you applied preemergent in February, it is time for your second application (depending on the rate and product you used the first time). Remember the ornamental beds!
The leaves have fallen – new mulch? New mulch really sets off the landscape.
Fertilized palm trees with 07-00-09 (the most awesome Palm Fertilizer)?
Tested your well water? Many are getting salty.
Pruned holly fern, cast iron plant, and monkey grass (Liriope)?
Moles? Mole Patrol, Traps, Repellex?
Checked your irrigation? Heads pointing the right direction? Leaky valves? Pipes?
Always read, understand, and follow product label – it is a Federal Law.
Bill Lamson-Scribner can be reached during the week at Possum’s Landscape and Pest Control Supply. Possum’s has three locations 481 Long Point Rd in Mt. Pleasant (971-9601), 3325 Business Circle in North Charleston (760-2600), or 606 Dupont Rd, in Charleston (766-1511). Bring your questions to a Possum’s location, or visit possumsupply.com. You can also call in your questions to “ The Garden Clinic,” Saturdays from noon to 1:00, on 1250 WTMA (The Big Talker).