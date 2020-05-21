Horticulture Hotline - Noticing a difference in your yard and water bill this spring

Two weeks ago, while walking it was the Magnolias' wonderful fragrance and now the Gardenias have joined in also – great time to be in the Lowcountry! A while back, I talked to two different customers that have had great success with one of our money saving products. The product is Possum’s Wetting Agent with Biostimulants (PWAB for short). With the dry spring we have had, I’m sure you will notice the difference in your yard and your water bill!
Possum’s Wetting Agent with Biostimulants is a water management product also called a wetting agent. Imagine a bunch of tiny little balloons that penetrate into your soil through the tiny cracks, absorb water, expand, relieve compaction and then release the water slowly back to the plant. After about a month, these balloons begin to break down in the soil, like a helium balloon does after your child’s birthday, in a car lot, or in the atmosphere. Wetting agents have been used on golf courses, athletic fields, and in areas with low rainfall for years.
The first customer that thanked me for introducing her to Possum’s Wetting Agent with Biostimulants lived in a clay-type soil. The first benefit she noticed was areas that stayed wet in the past seemed to dry out quicker. PWAB let the water go into the ground instead of sitting on the surface. She also noticed that the water that flowed over the curb after a rain now stayed on her lawn. For hours or even days after a rain, her neighbor's curb was wet while hers was dry. The rainwater was penetrating her soil and benefiting her yard instead of flowing down the road to the storm water drain. This is very evident in new neighborhoods.
Once the rains began to slow down, she began to notice the big savings in her pocket book. She went from watering Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 30 minutes a zone down to Monday and Friday for 20 minutes a zone. In other words, she went from watering a total of 90 minutes down to 40 minutes. She cut her watering in more than half!
In periods of long dry spells, the area along her sidewalk that does not get watered from her sprinklers because she does not like to water the sidewalk, now stays green. Other areas in her lawn that did not have perfect head-to-head coverage with irrigation, now stay green longer between periods of no rain. These dry areas were always thin and now they are thicker and greener with less weed issues and less city water.
Because of the clay soil, she had lots of containers and hanging baskets for color plants and a small herb garden. These plants also needed far less water. In our brutal heat some of her hanging baskets needed watering twice a day. Not anymore.
The other customer lives in a sandy soil area of the Lowcountry. He suffered from a large dry area on a hill and an annual bed that always dried out; however, the annuals were on a zone with turf so the turf was getting over watered to keep the annuals alive.
Through the monthly use of Possum’s Wetting Agent with Biostimulants, he was able to solve both problems without having to rework his irrigation system. He had been watering everyday for 30 minutes and has cut his watering to three times a week. On last report he was going to try to lower the minutes per watering. Another lowered water bill and another better-looking yard!
Less watering also means less disease and less expensive fungicides. This slow release watering can save you money on your water bill, help fertilizer work better, lessen compaction, prevent runoff into storm water drains that go to our marshes, grow deeper roots, develop healthier plants that can withstand stress better, and let me mention again save you money!