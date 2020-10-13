Horticulture Hotline - Lawncare while enjoying the beautiful Lowcountry fall weather

After smelling the wonderful Tea Olive the other day, I’m not going to mention webworms or brown patch. Here are a few things to do while enjoying the beautiful Lowcountry weather.
Did you put out a preemergent product to your lawn and beds for winter annual weed control in August? If yes, depending on the product and the rate you used, it is time to reapply. If no, now is the time to get it spread onto your lawn and beds. Preemergent products control weeds as they germinate, making your life and your plants’ (including grass) life easier. It is never too late to put out a preemergent product because weed seeds germinate all year here in the Lowcountry. Once you get it out, new weed seeds will stop germinating.
Winterizing trees and shrubs with either a few products individually or as a multi-prong approach will help insure the health of your landscape investment.
A witch’s brew is a good fertilizer for trees and shrubs this time of year. A fertilizer that mainly arborists use with special equipment to inject into the ground can also be used by the avid “Do It Yourselfer.” You can apply “the brew” to the top of the ground and water it in, or make it into a slurry in a bucket and pour the fertilizer around the plant or tree. If you go with the slurry in a bucket method, you can always add SuperThrive, BioRush, SeaHume, Fish/Seaweed blend, Vermaplex, and Yucca Wetting Agent. “The Brew” will promote good root growth and fast spring green up without stimulating soft growth that is susceptible to cold damage. A professional’s machine would add some hydraulic aeration and other benefits. The hydraulic aeration is a huge benefit. Just writing about this project makes me want to get some out on my yard.
SeaHume (granular is best this time of year, liquid still very good), 00-00-25, Cotton Burr Compost, Nature’s Blend, SuperThrive, Fish/Seaweed Blend, 04-00-10, and Possum’s Minors are a few products that will benefit your lawn, trees and shrubs this winter. If you haven’t fed your trees and shrubs in a while 17-00-09 might be appropriate. Like people, trees and shrubs, like to have some nutrition, so they do not go to bed hungry. Ornamentals usually have a nice flush of growth at this time.
For trees and shrubs, you can get ahead of the insect battle by using neem oil or horticulture oil. Neem oil has some fungicide benefits also which is a bonus. If you have a tree or shrub with a history of scale, twig borer, aphids, white flies …, apply a drench of Dominion Tree and Shrub now to protect the new growth next spring.
Leaf spot diseases have been a big issue this summer with all the rain. As the leaves fall, rake them up to remove overwintering fungus. If you had any major problems, you might want to remove your old mulch, spray with lime / sulfur, and replace the mulch with Cotton Burr Compost or Nature’s Blend.
Transplanting on you winter project list? Stay tuned.
Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law.