Horticulture Hotline - Hats off to arborists for their hard labor

Like I’ve said before, we celebrated Labor Day at the beginning of last month. In September, I wrote about a very few situations that landscapers face doing their job. Last week, some of the pest management professionals (PMP) situations were told. If you missed either of these articles, you can go to moultrienews.com/opinion. This week I will share some of the stories of the arborists and the situations they find themselves on.
With arborists, also known as “tree guys” what is often overlooked is what they bring to a site when they arrive: bucket truck ($120,000), chipper truck that hauls the chips ($85,000), chipper ($50,000), stump grinder ($55,000), boss’s truck ($70,000), chain saws, rope, blowers, rakes and miscellaneous hand tools.
They show up with over $400,000 worth of equipment for starters (based on used equipment prices) and this does not even include a crane or a truck to put the trunks of the tree that the crane lifts. A lot of maintenance is required to keep all of this equipment running. Hydraulics, blades for the saws, chippers, and stump grinder all need to be spot on for a smooth day.
Do you remember the ropes hanging from the gym roof in high school? Could you climb the ropes then? Could you climb them now? Tree climbers do this all the time whether its 100 degrees or 40 degrees outside.
While climbing a rope they might stop to inspect a cavity in the tree. Looking in that hole there might be some other eyes looking back at you. Snakes like these holes. The beloved possum likes these holes. Raccoons like these holes.
When you see the beloved possum dead in the middle of the road, they are not too intimidating. But when a mama possum is getting ready to be evicted from her tree cavity and is hissing at you eye-to-eye while you are climbing a rope, things are a little different.
The ground guys that feed the limbs into the chipper are always busy. Talk about some hard, hot work. Lifting an average of 10-50 pound limbs and logs all day and carrying them to the chipper in the heat. The logs might get thrown into the back of the chipper truck for future firewood sales. Splitting and stacking firewood is another type of work.
Trees also support vines. English ivy on trees is a favorite for roaches, but poison ivy is the most feared. So, picture this – you are hot, sweaty, chain saw chips and saw dust all over you and you have that itchy poison ivy spreading with the sweat all over you.
Hats off to the “tree guys”, I hope you had a good Labor Day!
