Happy Holly Days

I have a memory from childhood that is wonderfully seared into my brain. I was 11 years-old, it was a cool, sunny mid-December day, a week before Christmas, and I was roaming the dunes in front of our house at Station 19 on Sullivan’s Island. Truth be told I was in hopes of catching a horned toad. No toad was found but I did come across a bush with the glossiest, most lustrous red-orange berries I had ever seen. It was my first introduction to cassina, also known as yaupon. The bush was only a bit taller than I was and shared the south side of a dune with a thicket of toothache trees, so named for the hard, sharp toothlike spikes covering the trunk and limbs. Rising taller to the right was a popcorn tree, leafless now but budded out with tiny popcorn-like berries.
The grouping had created a perfect, child-sized cave which immediately became my teepee because I was no longer little Suzy Smith but a Sewee brave on the hunt. I crouched down and entered my new-found abode, careful to place my feet quietly and carefully without stepping on a twig that could break with a snap and scare the game away. Settling in, legs crossed Indian-fashion in front of an imaginary fire, I pondered how I’d need to go to the beach and find a sharp, strong oyster shell to clean the deer after I’d shot it with my bow and arrow. Hmmm, I thought. Where did I leave my gallant steed, Trigger? I’d cover more beach on the bike.
Mixed metaphors notwithstanding, as I look back my fantasy world was remarkably appropriate. Both cassina and the toothache tree were valued by early coastal Native Americans. The tea made with the leaves of cassina, called the Black Drink, was so important it was a major item of trade. Mostly enjoyed similarly to how we partake of tea or coffee today, during certain rituals it was used as a purgative, thus giving this member of the holly family the descriptive scientific name, Ilex vomitoria.
The toothache tree (Zanthoxylum clava-herculis), is also known as Hercules’ club and “tingle tongue” and our coastal tribes knew that chewing or sucking on its leaves, bark, or twigs numbed the mouth and gums. They also made a tea of its berries which eased a sore throat. Later colonists used both the bark and berries as stimulants that supposedly cured everything from digestive problems and headaches to varicose veins.
The popcorn tree, or Chinese Tallow (Sapium sebiferum) may have been an 18th century import from the Far East but it is now as commonly found on the coast as cassina. Both have been historically used for decorating during the holidays, mixed with other plants in floral arrangements and wreaths.
My Sewee Indian hideout remained active until I was 14 when, one day as I was playing cowboys and Indians with my nephew, I stopped still in mid-chase, said I didn’t want to play anymore and went home to tell my mother I wanted to let my hair grow out. It had been cut in a pixie for years. The metamorphosis had begun.
Yet the memories remain. Every time I create an arrangement like the one shown here of popcorn, cassina and hand-made palmetto roses I put together for my Christmas card this year, I immediately return to that wondrous thicket in the dunes. Merry Christmas, everyone. May your memories be bright.