For the love of pluff mud

In most place it is simply called marsh mud. Yet here in the South Carolina Lowcountry, the gooey, stinky black mud found in marshland creeks is known as pluff (or plough) mud.
This unusual name dates to earlier centuries when coastal planters used the nutrient-rich mud as a fertilizer which was plowed into the fields. Back then the spelling of “plow” was the archaic “plough.” Like the sound of the word “enough,” this plough mud eventually became known as “pluff mud.”
The salt marsh has been called the nursery ground of the Atlantic and, indeed, pluff mud forms the nursery’s bed. A highly nutritious mixture of microorganisms, detritus and algae, the mud provides food to a multitude of creatures, seen and unseen. The muddy habitat is also home to oysters and other shellfish who feed by filtering nutrient-rich particles through their systems, which simultaneously cleanses the water around them.
The mud can become so liquefied that a person can literally sink up to the waist. It also becomes highly pungent, especially at low tide. Ask any local and they’ll tell you, “smells like home.”