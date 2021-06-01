Fighting cancer: Can we take the next step forward?

The excitement about more than 150 million Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccinations is palpable. But it’s worth noting that this can be a historic year in healthcare for more reasons than just winning the battle against a pandemic.
We are on the verge of a major breakthrough in the lengthy, costly war against cancer – that is, if public policy can align itself with science and make a promising cancer screening technology widely accessible.
Second only to heart disease, cancer is the biggest killer of our loved ones in South Carolina. It accounts for one in four deaths in our state. This year, over 33,000 of our friends and neighbors will learn they have some form of the disease and close to 11,000 South Carolinians will die of cancer. The sad truth is that nearly everyone knows someone whose life has been cut short because of cancer. We, each of us, grieve this in some form.
In minority communities the situation is even more dire, with racial disparities in cancer care on display. For instance, African Americans are 50 percent more likely to die from head and neck cancer than their White neighbors. African American women are less likely than non-Hispanic White women to be diagnosed with breast cancer but are more likely to die from it. As reported by the American Cancer Society, the African American community has both the highest death rate and shortest survival timeline of any racial or ethnic group for most cancers. Clearly something has to change.
On this front there are challenges and emerging solutions. At the moment, we only have the ability to screen for five out of the more than 100 cancer types in existence. In other words, for the overwhelming majority of cancers, we have no early detection mechanism. And early detection is key to saving lives. If cancer is caught before it spreads through the body, the five-year survival rate hits close to 90 percent; after the spread, this number drops to 21 percent. This is why the early screenings we do have – colonoscopies, mammograms, pap smears, etc. – are lifesavers. Of course, more still needs to be done. 1,700 cancer daily cancer deaths in America are 1,700 too many.
Here is the good news. On the horizon is a new technology called multi-cancer early detection (MCED). These screenings – administered in the form of a noninvasive blood draw – will allow physicians to detect dozens of deadly cancers. In underserved communities, this could make a big difference in the fight against cancer.
But hope, in this case, isn’t enough. The laws governing the Medicare program don’t allow for coverage of FDA-approved cancer screenings without delays of up to a decade or longer. This is a critical flaw especially because the over-65 population faces more cancer diagnoses and early deaths than other age groups. There has been legislation introduced, the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act, which would create a pathway for Medicare to cover these transformative detection tests after they receive FDA approval. Senator Tim Scott, a leader of bipartisan legislation, is at the front of the chamber’s charge in the fight against cancer.
It’s critical for Senator Scott’s colleagues to support this effort. We have spent generations losing lives to this terrible disease – all too often because cancers are detected too late for treatments to be effective. This could be the year in which we tackle a pandemic and turn the tide in the War on Cancer.