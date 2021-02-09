FEMA urges young leaders to apply for council

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) invites teens from communities across the Southeast to apply for FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council. The Council provides an opportunity for young leaders to share their perspectives, feedback and opinions on disaster preparedness with FEMA emergency managers and grow their leadership skills.
“FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council offers young people an opportunity to deepen their knowledge of disaster preparedness while providing them an opportunity to make a change in their communities,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA’s regional administrator for Region IV, which comprises the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Teens are encouraged to share their academic achievements, future goals, ways they have positively influenced their communities, and any leadership experiences. Council members are selected based on their passion for preparedness and helping others, community involvement, and their aptitude for working both in a team and as a leader. New council members will be announced in May.
Students in 8th through 11th grade may apply online at community.fema.gov/applytoYPC. To apply youth must submit a completed written or video application, two letters of recommendation, academic records, and a list of extracurricular activities.
All applications and supporting materials must be received by 11:59 p.m. PDT, on March 7. Students who apply for the national Youth Preparedness Council also will be considered for Region IV’s Youth Preparedness Council.
Formed in 2012, the Youth Preparedness Council brings together young leaders who support disaster preparedness and make a difference in their communities. During their two-year term, members will complete both local and national-level projects and share their ideas on disaster preparedness with FEMA leadership and national organizations.
To learn more about the Youth Preparedness Council and the application process, visit ready.gov/kids/youth-preparedness-council.