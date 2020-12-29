Equity issues in schools require creative thinking, input from parents

My child’s school just shut down in-person learning (again) and has moved all the students to virtual (again). Before, teachers taught most students in person and some still at home via Zoom video conferencing. I assumed my child’s classes would all be on Zoom during this recent quarantining, but the principal says since the school has too few computers to give one to every child, there won’t be any Zooms or face-to-face interaction with teachers due to “equity issues.” So now the teachers just issue packets of daily work for students which my child finishes before lunch. What are these teachers doing all day? Why can’t they meet with my children?
“Equity” shouldn’t mean that if somebody can’t do it then nobody should. At the same time, schools can’t just ignore the reality that some children don’t have access to computers or the internet.
This would be a good time to resurrect the idea that schools are built on the foundation of community, not individualization. The principal could do this by asking parents for help with the problem rather than just demanding they swallow the school’s unhelpful solution to it.
I bet most families already own computers that their children can use. They could return the school-issued computers to be given to children who don’t have one at all. That would solve that problem.
What about internet access? Not every family has it. Perhaps school officials could make contact with area internet providers to give temporary access to those homes. Business for those companies seems to be zooming during the pandemic, so I’m sure they would be eager to share their wealth with those less fortunate. If not, social media has a way of shaming corporations into doing all manner of generous things to avoid the scarlet letter of “negative publicity.”
Assuming these technology issues could be worked out, there are still challenges to overcome. Teachers are being quarantined, too, and with their kids also out of school, it would be very difficult to teach online classes at home all day while still meeting the needs of their own families.
This could be solved by arranging a schedule where each teacher only spends one or two hours in synchronous instruction each day. You can’t have 50 students in an in-person class, but it’s possible online if you stick to non-interactive lessons. That may not sound ideal, but some compromises will need to be made in translating to a virtual model.
It might help if schools permitted teachers to use their classrooms for teaching lessons. Many of us are only half teachers if we can’t write on the board, point to maps, make graphs, or use materials for demonstrations (think science experiments). Online tools are only so helpful, but at school the full range of resources is available. With no students in the building, teachers could socially distance and be relatively free from home-based distractions, at least for a little while each day.
The best answer may be to simply keep schools open for everybody. Contrary to conventional wisdom, most teachers do not believe students should learn exclusively from home during the pandemic. A recent survey by my organization, the Charleston Teacher Alliance, shows that only 38% of teachers think instruction should move to all virtual (but don’t tell anybody – the results of that survey haven’t been publicly released yet).
This falls in line with the common view that teachers are essential to a child’s intellectual and emotional nourishment. It also dovetails with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, President Trump, President-elect Biden, and, to some degree, the Centers for Disease Control.
That said, there is still substantial risk involved. Every week we hear of teachers who are dying as a result of the disease. So the answers are never as cut and dried as we would like them to be.
There may of course be better solutions for your school out there, but among the worst is to totally surrender to the problem. Let’s hope the trend in that direction does not become more fashionable in education than it already is.