Eliminating racism is not only the job of African Americans

I have never experienced racism. Like most White people, my challenges in life have never been added onto due to my skin color. I have experienced sexism, however, I’ll leave that for another time.
I can’t speak to what it feels like to be looked at differently, or to be treated differently because of my race. What I can do is try to understand, empathize and overcome my own innate biases developed while growing up. And, in spite of growing up in many diverse environments I know I have them, even though they may be buried deep. I count myself lucky that my family never said an unkind word about anyone because of their race and we played with other children based on whether they were friendly and fun. I’m glad of that upbringing because when I got older I knew that many of the things around me in the adult world were wrong and unjust.
This month I received an education during my job as editor of the Moultrie News. Black History Month was a unique and valuable learning experience. I had a chance to speak with people who understood the deep divides and history of Black men and women, especially here in Charleston. People who demonstrate grit and determination. They taught me about courage.
Professor Damon Fordham shared the dark history of the enslaved Blacks who built this city – literally. They made the bricks, worked the fields, and did the hard work of building the Lowcountry. Eventually the descendants of those individuals came to make an impact in every field of endeavor, from business to law, from politics to the arts. Yet Blacks in this area still struggle for representation and fairness despite the many encouraging changes over the past several decades. I am ashamed this situation continues in our nation and am embarrassed by the brazen attitudes reflecting the belief in “white supremacy” that have been so visible recently during the Capitol riot.
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall taught me about the power of Black women who “don’t take no for an answer.” We are often told that actions speak louder than words, but rarely do many of us truly take those words to heart. Not Stokes-Marshall. She understands knowledge is power, and that sometimes making one’s voice heard requires a great deal of effort. She has been an inspiration.
So how does a person get rid of biases, especially the kind that lie hidden? Through reflection, conversation, association and knowledge. Think about our past and how we want to spend the future. Talk to people outside our own bubble (after COVID-19 please). Make new friends and acquaintances. We all tend to associate with people who look and sound like us. Make an effort to change that. Try spending time learning about the history and contributions of African Americans. There is so much more to learn than what we were taught in school.
Most of all. Acknowledge the existence of systemic racism and its reach into all aspects of American life. It has not disappeared. It’s not even underground. It is built into the fabric of our society and it is not only the job of African Americans to institute change. It is the job of us all.