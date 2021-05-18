Constitution Essay Winner in Middle School category: 1st Amendment gives America its structure

The First Amendment of the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Within the First Amendment there is a guarantee of freedom of speech. This right has molded the U.S. into what it is today and has taken part in giving America its structure. However, many recent events have portrayed the abuse of the right of freedom of speech, such as the insurrection at the capital.
These freedoms of the First Amendment make the people of the United States unified. One of the most important is freedom of speech.
Freedom of speech has many parts that make it a fundamental piece of the First Amendment. It doesn’t just apply to the words that are spoken verbally, but it also contributes to forms of expression. These include portraying expressions through writing, art, clothing, and much more.
Your freedom of speech is only protected from government censorship. Freedom of speech is protected from this large category which includes federal, state, and local government actors. However, it is not protected from private businesses, private organizations, and private citizens.
Having the liberty to speak out against the government is very important. Without that privilege, many decisions would be made that are against the public opinion, and may result in danger for Americans.
Freedom of speech is not only for Democrats or Republicans, but instead, it is for everyone regardless of their political opinions. Our founding fathers established our government of the people, by the people, and for the people, and freedom of speech gives people the right to express their opinions.
Katarina Schmidler is a 7th grade student at Thomas Cario Middle School.