Constitution Essay Winner in High School category: First Amendment highly debated

The freedom of speech is one of the most debated clauses of the Bill of Rights in the United States Constitution. To discover what the freedom of speech means in context to the Constitution, three aspects must be examined and analyzed. First, why did the founders include this clause in the First Amendment? Second, what is the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court on this issue? Finally, what role does the tenth amendment play in freedom of speech?
Whenever a Constitutional issue is not clearly answered in the text, one must look at context for the written clause. This process is called original intent. When the colonies were under Britain’s rule, citizens were often put in jail or even killed just for speaking up against the government. The American people wanted certain rights to be protected under the Constitution; therefore, James Madison included a freedom of speech clause when introducing the Bill of Rights. Originally, the right of free speech was protected so that the people can speak up against the government without fear of persecution.
As time moves on and perspectives change, some Constitutional issues, like the freedom of speech, are not easily understood. However, the founding fathers created a solution for this: The judicial branch. The court system is designed to investigate current problems and determine the constitutionality of them. The Supreme Court in Brandenberg v. Ohio held, “that speech is protected unless it is ‘directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action” (S. Choudhry). The Supreme Court also correctly interpreted the First Amendment, in Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski. In an 8-1 decision the court determined that it was constitutional for students who have a compelling interest, to talk about their religion on college campuses (Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski).
The words freedom of speech are very subjective. Just about everyone can agree that one does not have the right to yell “fire in a theatre” (S. Choudhry). When the Constitution is silent the tenth amendment applies. Any powers not delegated to the United States should be reserved to the individual states or the people (Constitution of the United States Tenth Amendment). It should be up to the states to determine where to draw the line on free speech. If a state government enacts an unconstitutional law, the courts have the jurisdiction to straighten it out.
The free speech clause was originally intended to protect the people’s right to speak out against the government. Obviously, times have changed but it is always important to look at original intent. The court system has played a huge role in free speech cases. However, it should be up to the states to decide where to draw the line on free speech, and then the courts’ responsibility to address the constitutionality of a state’s decisions. We should remember Ephesians 4:29, “Let not corrupting talk come out of your mounts, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear” (Ephesians 4:29).