Constitution Essay Winner in Adult category: The First Replies

Dear Norman,
How kind of you to write and inquire about my health and the burden that I am proud to bear. It is so infrequent that people consider me I often deceive myself into thinking that I am taken for granted, but I know better.
Yes, as you so acutely remind me, I will be 230 this December, but still vigorous with no plans to retire or relinquish my stamina to time. Since my inception, so much has transpired. America has always been in a state of upheaval, a sign of growing pains. I cannot assume credit for rights or wrongs, though I must admit my influence on much of it. I declare no allegiances. I ally myself to no one, but freely give myself to all without prejudice. It’s a difficult balance, and I often find myself praying that the Lord continue blessing my efforts.
My availability to good and bad alike is a conundrum, but my position is intended as defender, not as judge. Sadly, the human race is quick to descend to harsh words that can incite and provoke harm. People speak on impulse with rage they cannot contain. That is not of my doing. But there are gentler souls I assist to assuage them. At my core it is not exactly free speech that I endorse. Speech is nothing more than thought, and therein lies the truth in my constant skill. I advocate and protect the God given right for you to say what you think. For good or bad, I am determined to ensure it. But look at it this way: my work allows you to identify your allies and your foes, though I look forward to the day when the word ‘foe’ is regarded as an anachronism.
I have seen it all — the failures and successes, every blessing and curse, the anguish and the liberty — and I assure you that if I have anything to say about it (and I do) the eventuality of peace will be ahead for all. The Neanderthal events of past and present are challenges, but my rule will prevail, and my promise kept. Constant in conviction, I will dedicate myself steadfastly in that direction. In literature, art, film and other mediums I speak so that you may hear with your eyes as well as your ears.
Hard rain assails the window as I write. It is God’s way of cleansing the Earth and renewing us. I’m weary and must close for now. I have no inhibitions (though I’m not fond of profanity) so please respond, and feel free to say whatever is on your mind. I give you the right to do so.
Sincerely,
The First Amendment